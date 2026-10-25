Compass, Inc. (COMP) Class Action Lawsuit: Investors Face December 8, 2026, Deadline - Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP

Affected COMP Investor Summary

RADNOR, Pa., Oct. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP ( ), a nationally recognized securities litigation law firm, informs investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed against Compass, Inc. (Compass) (NYSE: COMP) on behalf of those who acquired Compass common stock in direct exchange for Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (Anywhere) securities pursuant to the registration statement, prospectus, and related oral communications (the Offering Documents) issued in connection with the January 2026 stock-for-stock exchange by which Compass acquired and merged with Anywhere (the Merger). The lawsuit is filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York and is captioned Magloire v. Compass, Inc., No. 1:26-cv-08885 (S.D.N.Y.). Investors have until December 8, 2026, to file for lead plaintiff status.

If you acquired Compass common stock in exchange for your Anywhere stock, please provide your information here:

You can also contact attorney Jonathan Naji, Esq. by calling (484) 270-1453 or by email at .... There is no cost or obligation to speak with an attorney.

COMPASS, INC. CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT - COMPLAINT ALLEGATION SUMMARY:

Compass is a real estate services company. On September 22, 2025, Compass announced that it had agreed to acquire Anywhere, a residential real estate company, in an all-stock transaction worth $4.2 billion.

Prior to the Merger, Anywhere owned the brands Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, CENTURY 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty. The Merger of the two companies was broadcasted as bringing“together approximately 340,000 real estate professionals globally onto a shared network operating in every major U.S. city.”

The complaint alleges that, in the Offering Documents, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material facts about the company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants misrepresented and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Defendants secretly hired lobbyist, lawyer, and ally of President Donald Trump, Mike Davis, to obtain access to high-level Department of Justice officials to circumvent the standard merger review process and deliberately skirt antitrust scrutiny; (2) the company's political dealings and efforts to bypass regulatory approval channels created a heightened risk of reputational and financial harm, as well as future regulatory and Congressional scrutiny; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about the company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

WHY DID COMPASS'S STOCK DROP?

On January 9, 2026, the Wall Street Journal published an article stating that“[t]he head of the Justice Department's antitrust division, Gail Slater, wanted to launch an extended review of the merger to weigh whether it was anticompetitive[.]” The article went on to discuss how Compass avoided the DOJ by hiring“Trump-aligned lawyer Mike Davis” who“appealed above her [Slater], to the Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, arguing that any worries could be addressed without an investigation”

The article continued, reporting that under federal guidelines passed in 2023,“mergers that give a company control over more than 30% of the market are presumed to be illegal. In some metro areas...the combined company's market share would exceed 30%.” Despite the apparent relationship between Mike Davis and the DOJ and the lack of action related to the January 2026 Merger, the DOJ made clear that“nothing precludes the department from taking an enforcement action in the future if anticompetitive effects are found.”

Then, on February 19, 2026, Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernard Sanders, along with 16 members of Congress, sent a letter (the Letter) to then-Attorney General Pam Bondi, requesting, among other things, information regarding the DOJ's review of the Merger. The Letter also criticized the“deeply disturbing” fact pattern for the deal, and questioning if it“may be another example of well-connected industries and lobbyists obtaining inside access to high-level Trump Administration DOJ officials, and using this access to pervert the antitrust process to obtain approval of anticompetitive mergers that will reduce competition and harm the public.” The Letter specifically called out Compass hiring Mike Davis, suggesting that Davis held significant influence over the DOJ, and he“helped Compass make its case to Blanche's office.”

The day after the Letter was sent, Seeking Alpha published an article titled“Compass stock slips after Sen. Warren questions DOJ review of Anywhere deal.” The article reported that Compass stock fell 3.2% in midday trading following the news that members of Congress were questioning the DOJ about the Merger. On this news, the price of Compass stock fell nearly 13%, falling to $9.08 per share on February 23, 2026.

On June 3, 2026, Seeking Alpha published another article titled“Compass stock plunges after report on antitrust probe by New York Attorney General office.” An antitrust investigation concerning the Merger was confirmed by the New York Attorney General's Office in a Law360 article on June 4, 2026. On this news, the price of Compass securities fell nearly 4%.

As of the commencement of this lawsuit on October 7, 2026, the price of Compass stock has declined more than 28%.

WHAT COMPASS, INC. INVESTORS CAN DO NOW:

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS FOR COMPASS, INC. INVESTORS:

Compass investors may, no later than December 8, 2026, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff is usually the investor or small group of investors who have the largest financial interest and who are also adequate and typical of the proposed class of investors. The lead plaintiff selects counsel to represent the lead plaintiff and the class and these attorneys, if approved by the court, are lead or class counsel. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP encourages Compass investors to contact the firm for more information.

ABOUT KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP (KTMC):

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (KTMC) is a leading U.S. plaintiff-side law firm focused on securities-fraud class actions and global investor protection. The firm represents individual investors as well as institutions, such as major pension funds, asset managers, and international investors. KTMC has led some of the largest recoveries in securities litigation and has been recognized by peers and the legal media with numerous accolades, including being recognized in Chambers & Partners USA 2026 as a Band 1 Top Firm in Securities and Class Actions, Legal 500's Tier 1 Rankings for Securities and M&A Litigation, The National Law Journal's Plaintiff's Hot List and Trailblazers in Plaintiffs' Law, BTI Consulting Group's Honor Roll of Most Feared Law Firms, The Legal Intelligencer's Class Action Firm of the Year, Lawdragon's Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers, and Law360's Titans of the Plaintiffs Bar. The firm operates globally with offices in Pennsylvania and California. KTMC has recovered over $25 billion for our clients and the classes they represent. The complaint in this matter was not filed by KTMC.

CONTACT:

Jonathan Naji, Esq.

(484) 270-1453

280 King of Prussia Road

Radnor, PA 19087

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