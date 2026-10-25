Rahul Gandhi To Visit Punjab's Sangrur On Nov 4

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Oct 25 (IANS) Punjab Congress President Pargat Singh said on Sunday that Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, will visit the state's Sangrur district on November 4.

The visit will be significant for the Congress as it is preparing for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections.

He said the visit would provide fresh direction and momentum to the party's election campaign from the heartland of Malwa, while sending a clear message to party leaders and workers to be fully prepared for Mission 2027.

Pargat Singh said that the Malwa region holds an important place in Punjab politics, with its Assembly constituencies playing a significant role in election outcomes.

Taking the election campaign forward from Sangrur will be an important part of the Punjab Congress' strategy.

He added that the party aims to strengthen its grassroots engagement with the public and effectively raise issues concerning the people of Punjab.

The Punjab Congress President said that strengthening the party organisation, mobilising workers and consistently raising the concerns of the public would remain key priorities ahead of the 2027 elections.

According to Pargat Singh, Rahul Gandhi's visit will encourage party leaders and workers to unite and intensify their election preparations.

The State Congress President said that the Punjab Congress would accelerate its political and organisational activities with Mission 2027 in focus.

He added that the party would keep public issues at the centre of its campaign and strengthen coordination with workers across the state.

The programme scheduled to take place in Sangrur on November 4 will be an important step in this direction, he said.

Meanwhile, Pargat Singh criticised the state government for its lackadaisical approach towards the murder of anti-drug activist Parminder Singh Jhota.

Launching a scathing attack on the Punjab government, he said that despite enduring the unbearable pain of losing his son, Bhim Singh Fauji, father of Jhota, is continuing to fight for justice in Punjab.

Saluting his courage and determination, Pargat Singh added that father of Jhota's struggle represents the fight for justice and communal harmony across Punjab.