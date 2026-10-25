Kharge Draws Flak For Abusive 'Baap' Jibe At PM Modi, Ministers And BJP Chief Lambast Cong President

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 25 (IANS) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's objectionable and uncouth remarks, directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an event in Bihar's Patna on Sunday, received strong backlash from the BJP as several party leaders and Union Ministers called out his 'shameful' remarks.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused the Congress party of tearing apart the decorum by using abusive language against PM Modi and his father, stating that“the Congress party was losing all limits of indecency every day”.

“This is not the first time that the Congress party has used abusive language against Modi ji or his family. At times, they have hurled insults at his revered mother, at times called him 'merchant of death,' and at times mocked his poverty by calling him chaiwala,” he stated.

Lampooning the grand old party over a decade of electoral defeats, he said that the desperation and frustration within the party were the reason behind such political slander.

Amit Shah further said that the grand old party was steadily losing its base even among its own workers, and asserted that the Congress party“will receive a resounding response” like every time it chooses to.

The controversy erupted during the 139th birth anniversary celebration of Bihar's first chief minister, Shri Krishna Singh, where the Congress president was confronted by a person in the audience who shouted,“Modi kahin nahin jayega” (Modi will not go anywhere).

Union Health Minister JP Nadda condemned the objectionable remarks against the Prime Minister and his late father, stating that such conduct deserves the strongest possible condemnation.

“Frustrated by repeated electoral defeats, the Congress party is venting its political spite against Prime Minister Modi ji and his family through baseless and irresponsible comments,” he remarked.

Further pointing to frustration within Congress ranks, he stated,“Opposition's panic-stemming from Modi ji's rising popularity at home and abroad, and the public's unwavering trust in him-is now plainly evident in its language and conduct. Such indecent rhetoric directed at the Prime Minister, elected by the mandate of 140 crore fellow citizens, and his family not only reveals a profound lack of political decorum but also constitutes an insult to the people of the country.”

He slammed the Congress party for“pursuing politics of hatred and humiliation” and said that the people of the country will deliver their response to such petty politics through democratic means.

Calling out the“indecent and unparliamentary” language by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, BJP president Nitin Nabin stated that this was reflective of the party's ideological bankruptcy.

“This is not Kharge ji's personal statement, but a revelation of the entire Congress party's lack of decorum in its thinking. When the opposition has no solid issues left to debate on the country's development, policies, and public welfare schemes, they resort to this kind of desperation and personal attacks,” Nabin said.

The BJP chief asserted that people of the country are watching the falling political discourse very closely and will give it a befitting reply to them in short time.