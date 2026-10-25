Rahul Gandhi To Visit Sangrur To Kickstart Congress Punjab Campaign

Rahul Gandhi to Visit Sangrur for Campaign Kickoff

Punjab Congress President Pargat Singh said that Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, will visit Sangrur district on November 4. The visit will be significant for the Congress as it prepares for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections.

He said the visit would provide fresh direction and momentum to the party's election campaign from the heartland of Malwa, while sending a clear message to party leaders and workers to be fully prepared for 'Mission 2027'.

Strategic Importance of the Malwa Region

Pargat Singh said that the Malwa region holds an important place in Punjab politics, with its Assembly constituencies playing a significant role in election outcomes. Taking the election campaign forward from Sangrur will be an important part of the Punjab Congress's strategy.

He said the party aims to strengthen its grassroots engagement with the public and effectively raise issues concerning the people of Punjab.

Focus on Mission 2027

The Punjab Congress President said that strengthening the party organisation, mobilising workers and consistently raising the concerns of the public would remain key priorities ahead of the 2027 elections. According to him, Rahul Gandhi's visit will encourage party leaders and workers to unite and intensify their election preparations.

Singh said that the Punjab Congress would accelerate its political and organisational activities with 'Mission 2027' in focus. He added that the party would keep public issues at the centre of its campaign and strengthen coordination with workers across the state. The programme scheduled to take place in Sangrur on November 4 will be an important step in this direction.

Election Context in Sangrur

In the 2022 elections, AAP's Narinder Kaur Bharaj defeated Congress candidate Vijay Inder Singla by 36,430 votes. In the Sangrur district, all five seats, including Lehra, Dirba, Sunam, Dhuri and Sangrur, were won by AAP. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann won the Dhuri seat by a huge margin of 58,206 votes.

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