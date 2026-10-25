Delhi Govt Proposes First Aid Facilities In 1086 Government Schools

Delhi Government Initiative for School Health

The Delhi government has proposed setting up first-aid facilities in all 1,086 government schools to ensure students can get immediate medical attention if they fall ill or get injured during school hours. The plan is estimated to cost Rs 48.87 crore annually. Education Minister Ashish Sood said the facilities will provide basic medical support to students for minor injuries, dizziness and sudden illness.

Service Details and Implementation

Each school will have a trained health worker, such as an Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) or multipurpose health worker. The rooms will provide basic first aid, wound dressing, ORS and a place for students to rest. They will also offer girl students privacy and support for menstrual health needs. However, no diagnostic services or prescription medicines will be provided. The facilities will be introduced in phases, starting with schools that have separate rooms, followed by schools where alternative spaces or porta cabins are needed.

Minister's Vision and Additional Engagements

Ashish Sood said the initiative is aimed at making government schools safer and ensuring that children receive timely care when they need it. Earlier today, Sood participated in an event, 'Saksham Indraprastha (Prosperity, Capacity Building and Research Council) and Equal Opportunity Cell' organised at Shyama Prasad Mukherjee (Delhi University).“Participated in the program 'Saksham Indraprastha (Prosperity, Capacity Building and Research Council) and Equal Opportunity Cell' organised at Shyama Prasad Mukherjee (Delhi University). Encouraging prosperity, capacity building and research, along with promoting equal opportunities, is an important step towards building a strong, inclusive and progressive society. Such efforts play a crucial role in honing the abilities of every individual and providing new opportunities for development,” the Delhi Minister posted on X. (ANI)

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