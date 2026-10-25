Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha, Naga Chaitanya: Does Marriage Bring Good Luck At The Box Office?

Tollywood circles are currently discussing a very interesting trend. Marriage seems to be bringing a fresh twist to the careers of our top stars. Vijay Deverakonda, Akhil Akkineni, Samantha, Naga Chaitanya, and Kiran Abbavaram are right at the center of this debate. These actors scored massive box office hits after tying the knot, and their career graphs are definitely looking up. People in the industry are wondering how marriage changed the game for these five stars. Let us break it down.

Vijay Deverakonda bags a big success after marriage!

Vijay Deverakonda finally found his winning streak again. The Tollywood rowdy boy struggled to deliver a massive hit after 'Geetha Govindam' and 'Taxiwala'. He married Rashmika Mandanna, and things changed completely. His recent movie 'Ranabali' performed exceptionally well at the box office. The film released during Vijayadashami, achieved break-even, and is now making solid profits. Industry trackers say the winds of success are blowing for Vijay Deverakonda once more. Fans are super curious if sharing screen space with his wife Rashmika gave him this new energy.

'Lenin' brings a new turning point for Akhil!

Akhil Akkineni found a major career boost with 'Lenin'. The young Akkineni family actor has around 11 years of experience in the film industry. He saw only average success with 'Most Eligible Bachelor' during this long journey. His next release 'Agent' faced a huge setback. Akhil took a long break and finally came back to the audience with 'Lenin'. Director Murali Kishore Abburu helmed this project, and the movie is marching towards success with great reviews. Akhil stepped into married life with Zainab Ravdjee recently, and everyone is discussing if this brought new speed to his career.

Samantha makes a smashing comeback after her second marriage!

Samantha is making headlines regarding her career success and marriage. She divorced Naga Chaitanya and reportedly married director Raj Nidimoru. She is now making waves with her movie 'Maa Inti Bangaram', directed by Nandini Reddy. Reports claim Raj Nidimoru gave this story specifically for his wife Samantha. The female-centric movie grabbed the audience's attention completely. Trade reports suggest the film has entered the 100 crore rupees gross club. Industry insiders feel Samantha just created another major milestone in her career.

Naga Chaitanya tastes 'Thandel' success after his second wedding!

Naga Chaitanya scored a massive hit with 'Thandel' after his second marriage. He married Sobhita Dhulipala after his divorce from Samantha. His movie 'Thandel' became a huge box office success right after that. The film stands as one of the biggest hits in his career. The Telangana government even awarded Naga Chaitanya the Best Actor award for his performance in 'Thandel'. Fans are now keeping a close watch on his upcoming movie 'Vrishakarma', which is releasing on December 4. People strongly feel marriage brought a fresh vibe to his professional life.

Kiran Abbavaram scores big with 'KA' after marrying Rahasya!

Kiran Abbavaram tasted the sweetness of success with 'KA' right after his wedding. He actually started this lucky trend before the other four stars. He married Rahasya Gorak, and his movie 'KA' released to a fantastic response. Kiran played a dual role for the first time, and this film became one of the most important projects of his career. He even started a production house named 'KA' after this success and stepped into film production. He is clearly trying to make his mark in both acting and production now.

Did marriage really open the doors of luck?

The post-marriage success of Vijay Deverakonda, Akhil, Samantha, Naga Chaitanya, and Kiran Abbavaram is definitely making everyone talk. Fans are seriously asking if getting married brings good luck. We cannot draw a direct line between marriage and movie success, of course. A good story, solid direction, great acting, and audience taste ultimately decide a film's fate. Whatever the reason might be, the sudden career boost of these five stars is the hottest topic in Tollywood right now!