Samantha-Keerthy Suresh To Rashmika Mandanna: South Indian Heroines Take On Mass Action Roles

Top heroines across Tollywood and Kollywood are saying a big goodbye to routine glamour roles. They are stepping into the mass image zone now. Actresses are finally picking up rustic characters that directors previously reserved only for male heroes. These leading ladies are bringing out their hidden action angles. You can see them in full action mode everywhere, from OTT web series to big theatre screens.

Keerthy Suresh in Akka avatar

Keerthy Suresh is showing a completely new angle to the audience in her upcoming Netflix web series Akka. The recently released trailer clearly shows her powerful mass avatar. The makers have designed this role with next-level action and zero glamour. Keerthy Suresh shares some highly intense scenes with Radhika Apte in this project. She also showed a bit of her action mode earlier in the Revolver Rita movie.

Rashmika Mandanna goes rough and rustic!

National crush Rashmika Mandanna is also sporting a very rough and rustic look in her new movie Maaysa. She gave the audience clear clarity about her character in the teaser itself. Rashmika is trying a very different avatar this time. The director has given more importance to mass and rustic elements than regular glamour. Industry insiders say this role will be a unique attempt in her film career.

Nayanthara in a full mass avatar!

Lady Superstar Nayanthara has also taken up a pure local mass avatar in the Reckai movie. You can easily understand the power of her character when you see her holding a weapon and getting ready to fight the villains. Nayanthara is doing this new experiment with complete mass vibes and very little scope for glamour. We have to wait and watch how much the audience will enjoy this.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu started it first!

Samantha Ruth Prabhu actually changed her cinema route completely starting from The Family Man 2 web series. She showed brilliant action vibes in that series, and it played a major role in the project's success. Samantha later grabbed everyone's attention with her powerful performance in action projects like Citadel: Honey Bunny. She is continuing the exact same powerful shade in her upcoming Maa Inti Bangaram movie too.

These star heroines were once famous only for cute and glamorous roles. They have completely changed their track now. They are surprising the audience with heavy mass action roles. These actresses are grabbing the mass image that was once strictly limited to heroes, and they are creating a brand new trend in the industry.