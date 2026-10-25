Amit Shah To Lead Save Democracy Padyatra In Karnal On November 5

Amit Shah's Upcoming Visit to Karnal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Karnal on November 5 to participate in a 'padyatra' (foot march) under the 'Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy' campaign, BJP State President Archana Gupta said on Sunday. Gupta arrived in Karnal to review preparations for Shah's visit and held a meeting with the party's core group and district office-bearers to discuss arrangements for the programme.

Speaking about the visit, Gupta said the Union Home Minister would arrive in Karnal at 10:00 AM on November 5 and participate in the foot march as part of the campaign. The BJP's preparations for the event are underway, with the state president reviewing arrangements in coordination with the party's core group and district-level office-bearers.

Details of the BJP Nationwide Campaign

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will launch a nationwide campaign titled 'Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy' on Friday, with the first phase running until November 5 and the second phase scheduled from November 11 to November 30. The campaign is being undertaken at the direction of BJP National President Nitin Nabin and will focus on raising public awareness about the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, voter list accuracy and constitutional processes.

Outreach and Mobilization Efforts

During the first phase, the party plans to organise a series of public outreach programmes, foot marches, interactive sessions and press conferences across the country. As part of the mobilisation drive, the BJP is preparing to organise foot marches at district headquarters, targeting a participation of 10,000 people in each march. It will also hold interaction programmes in every Assembly constituency, bringing together around 200 eminent and invited citizens to discuss electoral roll revision and related issues.

The party will extend its outreach to educational institutions, including universities, colleges, Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and coaching centres, with a particular focus on engaging young people and students. At the national level, the BJP has set a target of reaching out to more than 10 lakh young people and professionals through the campaign.

The second phase of the campaign, scheduled from November 11 to November 30, will continue the party's nationwide outreach efforts through public engagement and mobilisation activities. Through the two-phase campaign, the BJP aims to mobilise citizens at the grassroots level and strengthen public awareness about electoral rolls and democratic processes.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)