Would Not Have Given More Than 25 Seats: Brij Bhushan Singh On Congress Demand For UP Polls

MENAFN - IANS) Etawah, Oct 25 (IANS) Amid the tussle over seat sharing between the Congress and the Samajwadi party (SP) ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Sunday remarked that if it were in his hands, he would "not have given more than 25 seats" to the Congress.

This comes after Congress hoardings were put up near the Jayaprakash Narayan International Centre (JPNIC) in Lucknow, with slogans reading "200 seats are our right" and "Uttar Pradesh trusts Rahul Gandhi". It carried the images of Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Imran Masood, Uttar Pradesh Congress Chief Aradhana Mona Misra and Uttar Pradesh party In-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam.

Speaking to reporters in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah, Brij Bhushan Singh said: "If we had to give seats, we would not have given more than 25 (to the Congress).''

When asked about his opinion regarding the current scenario of Uttar Pradesh politics and the 2027 Assembly polls in the state, the BJP leader added: "Political scenario in Uttar Pradesh is progressing quite well. All parties are working vigorously and with great enthusiasm. The 2027 Uttar Pradesh elections will be interesting."

Speaking about the recent meeting of SP President Akhilesh Yadav and imprisoned SP leader Azam Khan at jail premises ahead of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh took a jab, saying: "They should have met a little earlier."

Meanwhile, reacting to the Congress posters in Lucknow, BJP National Spokesperson RP Singh said: "During the by-elections, Congress leaders initially demanded seven out of the 10 seats. Then they said they would settle for five seats, followed by two seats. After that, they even requested that their candidates be allowed to contest on the Samajwadi Party's election symbol. But Akhilesh Yadav did not give them even a single seat."

"Ultimately, it will be up to Akhilesh Yadav to decide how many seats he gives them (Congress)," he told IANS.

Earlier this month, SP MP Awadhesh Prasad said that the only party that can defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party is Samajwadi Party, and the only leader who could do it, was the party supremo and former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.

Speaking to IANS, Prasad added: "It has become completely clear that if there is any party in India capable of keeping the Bharatiya Janata Party away from power, there is only one party, and that is the Samajwadi Party. There is only one leader, Akhilesh Yadav. Apart from him, there is no other party or leader in the country who can defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party."