Vidya Balan: The Bollywood Star Wants Another Dirty Picture Style Role

Bollywood actor Vidya Balan is making headlines again with her upcoming movies like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Jailer 2. She recently shared some interesting details about her dream role. She wants to play a challenging character similar to her role in The Dirty Picture. That movie gave a massive boost to her career. She also spoke about The Dirty Picture 2, which producer Ekta Kapoor recently announced.

Waiting for a role like The Dirty Picture

The Dirty Picture released around 15 years ago. The movie completely changed the career path for Vidya Balan. The makers took inspiration from the life of popular South Indian actor Silk Smitha. Vidya Balan won everyone's heart with her brilliant acting in this film.

Vidya proved her acting skills to the world with this movie. She even won the National Film Award for Best Actress for her performance. The movie started a brand new trend for female-centric films in Bollywood. People still remember its massive success today.

Vidya Balan spoke about her career in a recent interview. She said she will immediately accept any powerful role that truly inspires her. She admitted that she still has a strong desire to play a bold and challenging character like she did in The Dirty Picture.

What did Vidya Balan say about The Dirty Picture 2?

Producer Ekta Kapoor officially announced The Dirty Picture 2 recently. This news brought the popular franchise back into the spotlight. Vidya Balan said she felt very thrilled when she heard about the sequel. However, she pointed out that Silk Smitha's story ended in the first part. She feels the makers cannot continue the exact same character in the second part.

She explained that the franchise format allows the makers to bring a fresh story and new characters every time. Vidya Balan confirmed she is totally ready to act if Ekta Kapoor offers her a new and challenging role. Fans are now very curious to see if Vidya will actually join the cast of The Dirty Picture 2.

Vidya plays a negative role in Jailer 2

Reports suggest Vidya Balan plays a character with negative shades in superstar Rajinikanth's upcoming movie Jailer 2. She continues to prove her acting talent by picking very different roles. She is also busy shooting a comedy entertainer right now. This comedy film features Akshay Kumar and director Anees Bazmee. Vidya is also working on a Tamil project with director R. Balki.

Vidya Balan holds a very special place in the hearts of movie fans because of The Dirty Picture. She clearly wants to deliver another powerful performance soon. Her recent comments have definitely raised expectations for the sequel. Fans will just have to wait and watch what new avatar Vidya Balan brings to the big screen next.