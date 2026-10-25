Liberty CDJR To Auction All-Electric Dodge Charger Daytona For Philadelphia Youth

Monthlong charity auction benefiting FamFrequency Productions opens November 1 with bidding starting at just $1

- Christian Serbes, General ManagerPHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Liberty Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram will auction a brand-new, all-electric 2025 Dodge Charger Daytona R/T this November to benefit FamFrequency Productions, turning one of Dodge's most innovative performance vehicles into an investment in Philadelphia's next generation of creative talent. FamFrequency Productions is a Philadelphia nonprofit that helps young people develop the creative, technical and business skills needed to pursue meaningful opportunities in music and the creative economy.The online auction will open at 9 a.m. Eastern Time on Sunday, November 1, 2026, with an opening bid of just $1. The auction will conclude at 5 p.m. Eastern Time on GivingTuesday, December 1, 2026. The vehicle will be awarded to the highest qualified bidder when the auction closes, subject to the official auction rules.“Becoming part of the neighborhood means investing in the people who make it thrive,” said Christian Serbes, general manager of Liberty CDJR.“FamFrequency's mission to support young people through the creative arts resonates with us. This auction gives us an opportunity to deepen our connection to the Philadelphia community while raising funds through an extraordinary vehicle.”The vehicle being auctioned is a brand-new white 2025 Dodge Charger Daytona R/T. Its dual-motor, all-wheel-drive electric powertrain produces up to 496 horsepower with PowerShot and can accelerate from zero to 60 mph in approximately 4.7 seconds. It also offers an EPA-estimated driving range of up to 308 miles.Inside, the Charger Daytona combines performance-focused design with everyday technology, including a 12.3-inch Uconnect 5 touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a digital instrument display, ambient interior lighting and an Alpine audio system.Proceeds from the auction will support FamFrequency Productions' music education and workforce development programs, which connect Philadelphia youth with music industry professionals and real-world career opportunities. Each year, every FamFrequency student-artist receives over 415 hours of hands-on music education, mentorship, and entrepreneurship training designed to build professional skills, expand career opportunities, and create pathways to lasting economic mobility in the music industry.To participate, bidders must register through BetterWorld, the nonprofit fundraising platform hosting the auction. Visitors can preview the vehicle, review its specifications and share the auction with their social networks. The Charger Daytona is also on display at Liberty CDJR's showroom in the Philadelphia Airport Auto Mall on Essington Avenue."Philadelphia has an incredible amount of young creative talent, but talent alone doesn't guarantee success," said Lanisha Otuonye, co-founder of FamFrequency Productions. "Young people need community, mentorship, internships, and industry connections to build sustainable careers doing what they love. We welcome everyone who is interested in supporting these values to go to our website, go to the dealership to check out the car, and spread the word about this auction."The auction will run from November 1 through December 1, 2026. For details about the auction, the vehicle and the bidding process, visit .About Liberty CDJRLiberty Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is a Philadelphia automotive dealership focused on creating a more convenient and transparent ownership experience. Through services such as Liberty Direct, shoppers can begin and complete a vehicle purchase from home. The dealership also offers transparent pricing and at-home diagnostic and repair options. Learn more at .About FamFrequencyFamFrequency Productions is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that helps Philadelphia youth and young adults build pathways into the creative economy. Through mentorship, education and real-world opportunities, its programs develop creative, technical, business and entrepreneurial skills that support sustainable careers. Learn more at .About GivingTuesdayGivingTuesday is a global generosity movement celebrated each year on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. Created in 2012 at New York's 92nd Street Y, it encourages people and organizations to give, collaborate and support the causes and communities they care about.

Jordy Pickel

Liberty CDJR

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Liberty CDJR to Auction All-Electric Dodge Charger Daytona for Philadelphia Youth News Provided By Indra Energy October 25, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR



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