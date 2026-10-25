Juhi Chawla Net Worth: Meet India's Richest Actress With Fortune Of Over Rs 4,600 Crore, Business Empire

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) She ruled the Indian film industry as a top heroine and now plays strong character roles. This star actress owns assets worth over Rs 4600 crore and runs multiple businesses. She even beats top heroes in earnings. Do you know who she is?

Juhi Chawla once stole millions of hearts with her playful looks and brilliant acting in the Indian film industry. She stands at the top today as the wealthiest actress in the country. She owns a massive net worth of over Rs 4,600 crore. She grew from a simple model into a high-net-worth star, and her journey inspires many.

Juhi Chawla's massive net worth

Juhi Chawla won the Miss India crown in 1984. She entered the film industry shortly after that. She made her big screen debut with the 1986 film 'Sultanat'. However, the 1988 movie 'Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak' opposite Aamir Khan completely changed her career. This romantic film became a sensational hit at the box office. It gave Juhi overnight stardom in Bollywood. She then became an undisputed top heroine with blockbuster films like 'Darr', 'Ishq', 'Yes Boss', and 'Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke'.

Juhi did not limit herself to Bollywood. She left her mark in the South Indian industry as well. She entertained the Telugu audience by acting opposite Nagarjuna in movies like 'Vicky Daada' and 'Kaliyuga Karnudu'. She shifted from lead heroine roles to diverse character roles as time passed. She did absolute magic with her performances in films like 'Jhankaar Beats', 'My Brother Nikhil', and 'Gulaab Gang'.

Smart business investments brought her to this massive financial level, rather than just her movie earnings. Juhi played a key role in expanding her business empire after she married prominent businessman Jai Mehta. She acts as a co-owner of the IPL franchise 'Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) alongside Shah Rukh Khan. The KKR brand value increased massively over the years. This became the main reason for the sudden jump in her wealth.

She also made heavy investments in real estate, construction, and various industrial sectors. These smart moves pushed her ahead of even top Bollywood heroes in terms of wealth. Juhi Chawla entertained everyone as the queen of smiles on the silver screen. She succeeded as an entrepreneur in real life with her sharp business skills. She stays away from the glamour world now, but she created history by becoming the number one richest actress in India.