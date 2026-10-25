Who Was Mehedi Hasan Hridoy? 18-Year-Old Bangladesh Pacer Dies, Cricket World Mourns

A young Bangladesh cricketer has passed away at just 18 years of age. The entire cricket world is completely heartbroken after hearing this shocking news.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) shared this tragic update with the cricket fraternity. They expressed deep sorrow that the country's talented young cricketer, Mehedi Hasan Hridoy, breathed his last at 18. The cricket community started mourning the loss as soon as the news broke.

What did the Bangladesh Cricket Board say?

Hridoy represented the Chattogram Division Under-18 team. He was well-known for his fast bowling. Taking to social media, the BCB wrote that they are deeply saddened by his passing. They expressed heartfelt condolences over the young cricketer's death. He was battling leukemia and passed away today in Dhaka.

Hridoy had a very bright future in Bangladesh cricket and was making a name for himself with his left-arm pace bowling. The BCB offered its sympathies to his grieving family. Praying for his soul to rest in peace, the board promised to stand by Hridoy's family during this tough time.

Hridoy actually passed away in an ambulance yesterday while he was being rushed to Dhaka for treatment. The Bangladesh Cricket Board had tried their best to get him proper medical care. Bangladesh's Minister of State for Youth and Sports, Aminul Haque, mentioned that the government also provided help. Overall, Bangladesh cricket is in deep mourning after losing such a young talent.

Just recently, an Afghan cricketer passed away in Delhi. Shapoor Zadran was suffering from a very serious condition called Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis (HLH). He was brought to Delhi for advanced treatment. Unfortunately, the treatment didn't work, and he breathed his last. Right after that shock, losing another foreign cricketer is truly heartbreaking. The news of Hridoy's death has left not just Bangladesh, but the entire cricket world in tears.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) expresses profound sadness at the passing of young cricketer Mehedi Hasan Hridoy, who passed away in Dhaka today after battling leukaemia.

Hridoy represented the Chattogram Division Under-18 team and was regarded as a promising left-arm pace bowler with a bright future ahead of him.

The BCB extends its heartfelt condolences to Hridoy's family and loved ones during this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace, and may his family find strength and comfort in this time of grief.

- Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) October 24, 2026