National Library Opens Exhibition Dedicated To Gubadli

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Azerbaijan National Library has presented virtual and traditional book exhibitions titled "October 25 – Gubadli City Day" to mark the anniversary of the city's liberation during the 2020 Patriotic War.

The exhibitions feature publications in Azerbaijani and other languages about Gubadli's history, place names and ancient cultural monuments, as well as the Patriotic War, Azerbaijan's victory, national heroes and the sacrifices of soldiers and officers who lost their lives in the struggle to restore the country's territorial integrity.

Gubadli was liberated by Azerbaijani forces on October 25, 2020, during the 44-day Patriotic War.

The city had been under Armenian occupation since 1993. Its liberation was an important milestone in the military campaign to restore Azerbaijan's territorial integrity.

October 25 is commemorated annually as Gubadli City Day, established by a presidential decree signed in 2023.