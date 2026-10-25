Baku To Host ICOMOS Triennial General Assembly

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan's capital will welcome international experts in cultural heritage conservation in 2029 after being selected to host one of the major global gatherings dedicated to protecting monuments and historic sites.

Baku has been selected to host the 23rd Triennial General Assembly of the International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS) in 2029.

The decision was made during the organization's 22nd Triennial General Assembly, held on October 22 in Kuching, Malaysia.

During the event, Sadaqat Davudova, deputy chair of the Management Board of the State Tourism Agency's Reserve Management Center, presented Baku's candidacy to host the next assembly.

The presentation highlighted Azerbaijan's rich cultural heritage, particularly monuments and historic sites included on the UNESCO World Heritage List, as well as Baku's modern infrastructure and experience in organizing international events. A video showcasing the country's tangible and intangible cultural heritage was also screened.

Following the presentation, the ICOMOS Board decided that Baku would host the organization's 23rd Triennial General Assembly in 2029.

Established in 2021 with the support of the State Tourism Agency, the ICOMOS Azerbaijan National Committee works to protect the country's cultural heritage, develop international cooperation and promote professional knowledge exchange.

Azerbaijan's cooperation with ICOMOS also includes international efforts to preserve historic sites. In 2007, a joint UNESCO-ICOMOS mission assessed conservation measures in Baku's Walled City, home to the Shirvanshah's Palace and the Maiden Tower. Cooperation has since expanded through professional exchanges and participation in international meetings. In 2023, Azerbaijani representatives attended the ICOMOS General Assembly in Sydney, while in 2024, the national committee translated the Venice Charter, a key international document on heritage conservation, into Azerbaijani.

Founded in 1965, ICOMOS is a global non-governmental organization dedicated to conserving monuments and historic sites. It also advises the UNESCO World Heritage Committee on the protection and preservation of cultural heritage. Baku's selection for the 2029 assembly marks a new milestone in Azerbaijan's engagement with the organization and international efforts to safeguard cultural heritage.