Drones Attack Plant Owned By Russia's Largest Titanium Producer In Perm Krai, Media Report

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by The Moscow Times.

Perm Krai Governor Dmitry Makhonin stated that, as a result of the drone attack,“an industrial facility in the north of the region sustained minor damage and continues to operate normally.”

According to preliminary information, five employees of the plant were injured, three of whom were taken to the hospital for examination,

According to the Ukrainian monitoring channel Exilenova+, the chemical and metallurgical plant“Avisma” in Berezniki was targeted.

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Its products are used in the manufacture of military aircraft, aircraft engines, and rocket and space technology. Local residents in online chat rooms confirm the attack on the facility.

The plant is owned by the VSMPO-Avisma Corporation-the world's largest titanium producer and a key supplier of this metal to Russian defense industry enterprises.

According to publicly available data, the facility produces sponge titanium (with a capacity of 44,000 metric tons per year), metallic magnesium (60,000 metric tons per year), and magnesium-based alloys. The company employs over 7,100 people.

As reported by Ukrinform, on Saturday in Omsk, Russia-located more than 2,500 km from Ukraine-drones attacked a local industrial compl ex.