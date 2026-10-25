Missile Strike Hits Russian Defense Plant Energia In Lipetsk Region Media

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, Ukrinform reports.

Lipetsk Region Governor Igor Artamonov said that the industrial zone in Yelets had been attacked on October 25.

The likely target was the Energia defense plant.

"Emergency services are already working at the scene," Artamonov wrote on social media.

According to monitoring channels, the plant was hit by cruise missiles.