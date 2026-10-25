Overnight Russian Attack Damages Homes In Two Districts Of Vinnytsia
"Damage to residential buildings has been recorded in two neighborhoods of the city – Zamostia and Mali Khutory. There were no fatalities. Two people are in hospital. The other injured people received medical assistance at the scene and declined hospitalization," the statement said.
In Zamostia, a residential apartment in a high-rise building was directly hit. Fortunately, the woman who lives there was not at home that night. The strike destroyed the panel partitions between floors. Rescue workers are now clearing the rubble, while construction specialists are inspecting the building's structures to determine the next steps. The blast wave also damaged neighboring buildings.Read also: Russian drones attack farm in Sumy region, one killed, four injured
In Mali Khutory, a drone completely destroyed a two-story garage. Around ten neighboring houses were damaged, with windows shattered and roofs and utility networks affected.
As Ukrinform reported, Russian forces struck a five-story apartment building in Vinnytsia with a drone overnight into Sunday, October 26, injuring six people.
Photo credit: Vinnytsia City Council
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