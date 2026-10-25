Minister Orders Streets Named After Karak Terror Attack Victims

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 25 (Petra) - Minister of Local Administration Walid Masri on Sunday directed municipal leaders across Jordan to name a street in every municipality after a fallen victim from the terrorist attack on a church in Hmoud village in Karak.

Masri commended the Greater Irbid Municipality for naming one of its streets after martyr Fadi Halsa, a young man who had recently graduated with a degree in dentistry and was killed in the attack.

//Petra// HA