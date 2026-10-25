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Minister Orders Streets Named After Karak Terror Attack Victims

Minister Orders Streets Named After Karak Terror Attack Victims


Date: 2026-10-25 10:04:09

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 25 (Petra) - Minister of Local Administration Walid Masri on Sunday directed municipal leaders across Jordan to name a street in every municipality after a fallen victim from the terrorist attack on a church in Hmoud village in Karak.

Masri commended the Greater Irbid Municipality for naming one of its streets after martyr Fadi Halsa, a young man who had recently graduated with a degree in dentistry and was killed in the attack.

//Petra// HA

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Jordan News Agency

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