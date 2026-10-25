Minister Orders Streets Named After Karak Terror Attack Victims
Amman, Oct. 25 (Petra) - Minister of Local Administration Walid Masri on Sunday directed municipal leaders across Jordan to name a street in every municipality after a fallen victim from the terrorist attack on a church in Hmoud village in Karak.
Masri commended the Greater Irbid Municipality for naming one of its streets after martyr Fadi Halsa, a young man who had recently graduated with a degree in dentistry and was killed in the attack.
//Petra// HA
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment