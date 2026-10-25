Trade Deficit Shrinks 9.6% As Exports Surge Through August

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

- National exports grew by 6.0 percent.

- National exports were concentrated in apparel, fertilizers, pharmaceuticals, and crude potash.

- National exports rose 28.9 percent to Syria, 74.3 percent to China, and 11.4 percent to the European Union.

- The trade deficit narrowed by 9.6 percent.

- The export-to-import coverage ratio rose to 56 percent.

- Imports increased by 1.0 percent.

Amman, Oct. 25 (Petra) -- Jordan's trade deficit narrowed by 9.6 percent during the first eight months of 2026, falling by JD616 million to JD5.830 billion from JD6.446 billion in the same period last year, according to a report released by the Department of Statistics (DoS) on Sunday.

The trade gap shrank as total exports jumped 11.2 percent to reach JD7.464 billion. National exports rose 6.0 percent to JD6.464 billion, while re-exports surged 63.4 percent to JD1.0 billion. Imports recorded a slight 1.0 percent uptick, reaching JD13.294 billion.

Consequently, Jordan's export-to-import coverage ratio improved by 5 percentage points, rising to 56 percent compared to 51 percent during the first eight months of 2025.

Growth in national exports was primarily driven by key sectors, including chemical or nitrogenous fertilizers (+16.4 percent), crude potash (+12.3 percent), knitted or crocheted apparel and accessories (+4.6 percent), and pharmaceuticals (+1.8 percent). Conversely, exports of raw phosphate fell 13.4 percent, and precious jewelry declined 14.4 percent.

On the import side, crude oil and petroleum products surged 39.1 percent, and grain imports rose 13.5 percent. Meanwhile, imports declined in vehicles and motorcycles (-33.6 percent), mechanical tools (-25.0 percent), precious jewelry (-14.4 percent), and electrical machinery and equipment (-7.9 percent).

Growth in national exports reflected increased shipments to Syria, Iraq, non-Arab Asian nations, including China, and the European Union, including the Netherlands. Meanwhile, the main markets from which imports increased were Greater Arab Free Trade Area (GAFTA) countries, including Saudi Arabia.

For the month of August 2026 alone, total exports reached JD1.069 billion, comprising JD955 million in national exports and JD114 million in re-exports.

With August imports standing at JD1.708 billion, the monthly trade deficit settled at JD639 million. Compared to July 2026, national exports in August rose 17.5 percent, from JD813 million, while imports declined by 2.2 percent, from JD1.746 billion.

//Petra// HA