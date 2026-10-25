Pope Offers Prayers For Terrorist Attack Victims On Karak Church

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, October 25 (Petra) The Pope has expressed his prayers for victims and injuries of the terrorist attack that targeted worshippers at the Greek Orthodox Church of Saint George in Hamoud town in Karak governorate.

In a post on "X" platform, the Pope said: "My prayers go out to all those who were injured or lost their lives last Friday in the terrorist attack on worshippers at the Orthodox Church of Saint George in Hamoud, Jordan." The Pope added that: "I express my closeness to the community and the entire country, which is known for its peaceful coexistence and respect between different religions." //Petra// AG