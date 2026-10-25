Lancashire SEO Agency M65 SEO Services Highlights Local Business Success Across Google Search, Maps And AI Search

MENAFN - GetNews)"Gareth Owen, Founder of M65 SEO Services, commented: "Businesses across Lancashire have invested heavily in their websites over the years, but simply having a professional-looking website is no longer enough. "Customers are finding businesses through Google Search, Google Maps and increasingly through AI-powered search experiences. A successful strategy needs to consider all these channels while maintaining the fundamentals of good SEO."Lancashire digital marketing agency showcases how combining traditional SEO, Local SEO and AI search optimisation is helping regional businesses strengthen their online visibility and attract new customers.

LANCASHIRE, UK - October 25, 2026 - M65 SEO Services, an established Lancashire SEO agency, is highlighting the growing importance of combining traditional search engine optimisation with Google Maps visibility and AI-powered search as businesses adapt to changing customer search behaviour.

With over 25 years of SEO and digital marketing experience, the agency helps businesses across Lancashire and the wider UK improve their online presence through technical SEO, content development, local search optimisation, authority building and AI SEO services.

One example of this approach is Prestigious Coatings, a Lancashire-based specialist in professional uPVC spraying, kitchen spraying and surface coating services.

The business has worked with M65 SEO Services on a comprehensive digital marketing strategy, beginning with the development of its brand identity and bespoke website before progressing into ongoing SEO, Local SEO and AI search optimisation.

From Website Development to Stronger Regional Visibility

Prestigious Coatings serves residential and commercial customers throughout Lancashire and surrounding areas, offering professional spraying services for windows, doors, conservatories, garage doors and kitchens.

With competition increasing across the home improvement sector, the company needed more than an attractive website. It required a digital platform capable of reaching customers actively searching for specialist coating services in their local areas.

M65 SEO Services developed a tailored strategy incorporating technical website improvements, locally targeted service pages, content optimisation, structured data, Google Business Profile development and ongoing authority-building campaigns.

The agency's published case study highlights page-one Google rankings across Lancashire, year-on-year organic search growth, stronger Google Maps visibility and an expanding presence within AI-powered search environments.

The campaign also demonstrates the value of developing a consistent online presence rather than relying on individual keywords or short-term marketing activities.

Why Traditional SEO and AI SEO Now Work Together

As search technology evolves, businesses increasingly need to consider how potential customers discover services through traditional Google results, Google Maps and AI-generated recommendations.

M65 SEO Services believes these channels should complement one another rather than be treated as entirely separate marketing strategies.

Technical website performance, relevant content, local business information and credible online authority continue to provide important foundations for search visibility.

AI SEO and Answer Engine Optimisation (AEO) build upon those foundations by improving how clearly a website communicates its services, expertise, locations and answers to common customer questions.

Gareth Owen, Founder of M65 SEO Services, commented: "Our work with Prestigious Coatings demonstrates why a joined-up approach matters. We started by developing the brand and website, then built upon that foundation with technical SEO, local search optimisation, useful content and ongoing authority building.

"Ultimately, businesses aren't investing in SEO simply to achieve rankings. They want relevant enquiries, new customers and sustainable growth."

Supporting Established Businesses Across Lancashire and the UK

M65 SEO Services works with businesses across multiple industries, including construction, home improvements, professional services, healthcare, specialist retail and ecommerce.

Its ongoing campaigns combine technical optimisation, competitor research, keyword targeting, locally relevant website content, Google Business Profile improvements and contextual authority-building strategies.

For businesses looking to strengthen their presence in AI-powered search, the agency also provides AI SEO and AEO services, including structured data implementation, content improvements and website optimisation.

The agency emphasises that search engine optimisation is a long-term investment, with results dependent on market competition, website condition, existing authority and the consistency of ongoing work.

Gareth added:

"We want to work with businesses that recognise the value of a properly managed, long-term SEO strategy.

"Whether a company serves customers in Burnley, Blackburn, Preston and across Lancashire, or operates nationally, our objective is to develop a practical strategy that improves visibility and supports genuine business growth.

"With search continuing to evolve, businesses need an experienced partner who understands both traditional SEO and the opportunities created by AI-powered discovery."

About M65 SEO Services

M65 SEO Services is a Lancashire-based digital marketing agency providing SEO, Local SEO, AI SEO, AEO, website development, PPC and supporting online marketing services to businesses throughout the UK.

With over 25 years of industry experience, the agency develops tailored search marketing campaigns focused on improving online visibility, attracting relevant website visitors and generating qualified business enquiries.

Businesses interested in reviewing their existing SEO performance or exploring opportunities across Google Search, Maps and AI-powered search can contact M65 SEO Services for an initial discussion.

Website:

AI SEO Services: ai-seo-agency/

Prestigious Coatings Case Study: case-study-prestigious-coatings/

Telephone: 01282 932159