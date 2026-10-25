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Azerbaijani Wrestler Becomes Five-Time World Champion


Date: 2026-10-25 10:01:30

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 25. Azerbaijani wrestler Eldeniz Azizli has won the gold medal at the World Wrestling Championships in Astana.

Competing in the 55kg category, Azizli defeated Iran's Payam Ahmadi 3-1 in the final to become a five-time world champion.

Meanwhile, another Azerbaijani wrestler, Siyan Suleymanov (77kg), will also compete in the final today, facing Moldova's Alexandrin Gutu.

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Trend News Agency

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