Azerbaijani Wrestler Becomes Five-Time World Champion
Competing in the 55kg category, Azizli defeated Iran's Payam Ahmadi 3-1 in the final to become a five-time world champion.
Meanwhile, another Azerbaijani wrestler, Siyan Suleymanov (77kg), will also compete in the final today, facing Moldova's Alexandrin Gutu.
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