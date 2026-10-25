Azerbaijani Wrestler Becomes Five-Time World Champion

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijani wrestler Eldeniz Azizli has won the gold medal at the World Wrestling Championships in Astana.

Competing in the 55kg category, Azizli defeated Iran's Payam Ahmadi 3-1 in the final to become a five-time world champion.

Meanwhile, another Azerbaijani wrestler, Siyan Suleymanov (77kg), will also compete in the final today, facing Moldova's Alexandrin Gutu.