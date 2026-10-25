Crypto News: Remittix Announces 300 Million RTX Burn At Launch As Jpmorgan Brings Two Tokenized Funds To Solana, Building The Case For A $300 SOL Price Prediction

MAJURO, Marshall Islands, Oct. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remittix has announced plans to burn 300 million RTX tokens at launch, removing 20% of its original supply as the project approaches its November 24, 2026 market debut. The burn brings a major tokenomics milestone into the final launch window alongside continued development of its international payments ecosystem.









The announcement strengthens the proposition behind Remittix, which has raised $33 million from more than 40,000 participants toward a $36 million hard cap. RTX remains available at $0.28 ahead of its announced $0.46 final presale stage and minimum exchange launch price, representing an approximately 64% scheduled price increase between those levels.

The update arrives as JPMorgan brings two tokenized money market funds to Solana. The institutional expansion adds a tangible adoption catalyst to the long-term bullish case underpinning a $300 Solana price prediction.

300 Million RTX Burn Reduces Original Supply by 20%

The planned burn will reduce RTX's original 1.5 billion token supply to 1.2 billion. Scheduled for launch, the reduction places token supply alongside product expansion at the centre of Remittix's preparations for public trading.

Remittix is primarily a PayFi project connecting supported cryptocurrencies with conventional banking. Its crypto-to-bank and bank-to-crypto proposition targets users who need digital assets to work within everyday financial systems.

PayFi Expansion Anchors the Remittix Ecosystem

Remittix plans to add 41 fiat currencies to its PayFi offering, broadening the potential reach of its payment infrastructure. Initial testing supports EUR and USD routes using USDT and USDC across Ethereum, Celo, Base and Polygon, with 1,000 holders invited from its wider community.

The broader Remittix ecosystem includes an iOS wallet with more than 10,000 downloads and Remittix Markets, which has processed over $50 million in perpetual trading volume. Remittix Earn is also preparing a 100-person testing programme targeting 18–22% APY with weekly payouts.

These products create several entry points around the core PayFi service. Users can discover Remittix through payments, wallet access, trading or earning, strengthening the project's proposition beyond the RTX launch itself.

JPMorgan's Solana Expansion Adds Weight to the $300 SOL Scenario

J.P. Morgan Asset Management announced that its MONY and JLTXX tokenized money market funds are available on Solana to qualified U.S. investors. Eligible clients can access the funds through Morgan Money, extending the firm's cash management offering across blockchain networks.

The announcement gives the bullish Solana price prediction a concrete institutional development to assess. A $300 SOL scenario rests on continued adoption, deeper liquidity and sustained demand for the network; JPMorgan's fund expansion demonstrates an additional financial use case already being deployed.

Solana is expanding its institutional infrastructure, while Remittix is developing payment services that connect supported digital assets with bank accounts.

Remittix Approaches Its November Launch

With $3 million remaining before its hard cap, Remittix combines a scheduled launch, a planned 20% supply reduction and expanding product coverage. For participants comparing a $300 Solana price prediction with emerging PayFi opportunities, RTX presents a separate launch-stage proposition supported by announced ecosystem milestones.

About Remittix

Remittix is developing a connected PayFi ecosystem for crypto-to-bank and bank-to-crypto transactions. Its products include international payment settlement, a mobile wallet, Remittix Markets and the forthcoming Remittix Earn service.

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