SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Class Action Against D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ: QBTS) - Investors Who Suffered Losses Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 15, 2026. Investors who purchased (NASDAQ: QBTS) securities between February 26, 2026 and August 25, 2026 may be eligible to recover losses. Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC ("BG&G"), a nationally recognized investor-rights law firm, announces that it has filed a securities class action lawsuit against D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) ("D-Wave" or the "Company") and certain of its officers. The lawsuit, captioned, Case No. 5:26-cv-11953, was filed on October 15, 2026, in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California. The action seeks to recover damages on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired D-Wave securities between February 26, 2026 and August 25, 2026, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), for alleged violations of the federal securities laws. Investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's website: D-Wave Case Details The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and financial prospects. Specifically, the complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

(1) Defendants materially overstated D-Wave's business, operational, and financial prospects; (2) The foregoing was reasonably likely to negatively impact the Company's business and reputation; and (3) As a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On August 6, 2026, D-Wave reported second-quarter revenue of $3.08 million, falling short of analysts' expectations of approximately $4.03 million to $4.08 million. On this news, D-Wave's stock price declined $1.99 per share, or 9.28%, closing at $19.41 per share.

Then, on August 25, 2026, D-Wave announced that Chief Financial Officer John Markovich would retire and resign from his position effective September 2, 2026. On this news, D-Wave's stock price fell $1.84 per share, or 9.51%, closing at $17.51 per share on August 26, 2026.

What's Next for D-Wave Investors?

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC has already filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of D-Wave investors. The action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California under Case No. 5:26-cv-11953.

If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm's site: bgandg.com/cases/d-wave-quantum-inc-qbts-class_action_lawsuit. or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 917-590-0911. If you suffered a loss in D-Wave you have until December 15, 2026, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

No Cost to D-Wave Investors

We, Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC, represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys' fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC for D-Wave Securities Class Action?

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. More at

"Our practice centers on restoring investor capital and ensuring corporate accountability, which serves to uphold the essential integrity of the marketplace," said Peretz Bronstein, Founding Partner of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC.

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Contact Info

Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or Nathan Miller

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

917-590-0911 | ...

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