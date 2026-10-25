CM Pema Khandu Stresses Transparency, Dialogue On Siang Hydropower Project

MENAFN - IANS) Itanagar, Oct 25 (IANS) Amid tensions in Arunachal Pradesh's Siang, Upper Siang and East Siang districts following violent protests against the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP), Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Sunday stressed the need for transparency and open dialogue on the 11,200-MW project.

To discuss the SUMP, the Chief Minister on Sunday held an all-party legislators' meeting on the Pre-Feasibility Report (PFR) to assess the viability of the giant project. He also held another meeting with the Arunachal Indigenous Tribes Forum (AITF) and Community-Based Organisations (CBOs) and discussed the project.

Referring to his all-party legislators' meeting, taking to social media platform X, CM Khandu wrote:“Discussed national security, environmental concerns and the concerns of the local people. Our priority is to protect national interests while respecting the rights and aspirations of the people of Siang Valley.”

In another post, he said that misinformation and misconceptions surrounding the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project are creating apprehensions among the people.“Bridging this information gap through facts, transparency and open dialogue is essential. Held a meeting with the Arunachal Indigenous Tribes Forum (AITF) and Community-Based Organisations (CBOs) to discuss the project and strengthen our collective efforts to spread awareness across Arunachal Pradesh.”

“Our people deserve accurate information to understand the project, its strategic importance and the concerns associated with it,” Khandu said.

Meanwhile, the Union Home Ministry has dispatched two companies of Rapid Action Force (RAF) of the CRPF (around 250 personnel) to Arunachal Pradesh following violence in Pasighat, the district headquarters of East Siang, on Friday and Saturday. The United Tani Council (UTC), led by its President Bamang Taji and Secretary General Nyadar Loya, on Sunday called for open dialogue with people opposing the proposed SUMP.

Talking to the media, the UTC leaders informed that they had undertaken two visits to the Siang Basin, during which they held meetings and interacted with people opposing the proposed project and other stakeholders.

Earlier on Saturday, the Chief Minister expressed concern over incidents of vandalism, looting and damage to property in Pasighat during a 12-hour shutdown called by various organisations in three districts -- Siang, Upper Siang and East Siang -- to protest against the proposed SUMP.

Amid protests against the proposed 11,200-MW generation capacity SUMP in Arunachal Pradesh, mobs on Friday and Saturday set fire to an NHPC (National Hydroelectric Power Corporation) office and a police station and vandalised the residences of two political leaders, including the state BJP President, in East Siang district.

More than 40 police personnel were also injured after protesters allegedly pelted them with stones in Pasighat, the district headquarters of East Siang.

The Chief Minister had said that while the right to peaceful protest was an essential part of democracy, it was important that demonstrations remained within the bounds of the law and did not result in damage to property or disruption of public order. He said the incidents in Pasighat were regrettable and called upon all sections of society to maintain peace and ensure that such incidents were not repeated.

On the concerns surrounding the SUMP, Khandu reiterated that the state government remained open to discussions with all organisations, associations and other stakeholders. He said the government was willing to engage in a detailed exchange of views on the project, including its potential benefits, possible adverse impacts and the concerns and apprehensions expressed by local communities.

The 12-hour shutdown was jointly called on Friday by the Adi Bane Kebang United, SUMP Affected Area Youth Association, Siang Indigenous Farmers' Forum Youth Wing and Adi Galo Welfare Society.