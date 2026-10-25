PM Modi Inaugurates Rs 150 Crore Textile Plant In Varanasi, Woman Staff Get Emotional On Meeting Him

MENAFN - IANS) Varanasi, Oct 25 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to his Parliamentary constituency of Varanasi for the grand air show on Sunday, inaugurated a manufacturing plant of the Ahmedabad-based textile company Arvind Limited in Mirzamurad area.

The facility, being built at a cost of Rs 150 crore, is set to create thousands of jobs, with priority given to local women residents.

The commencement of this factory, spanning over eight acres, is seen as the beginning of new chapter for employment and textile sector in the Purvanchal region.

The factory currently employs about 1,000 individuals and plans to hire another 1,000 people in near future.

Kulin Lalbhai, Vice Chairman of Arvind Limited, speaking to IANS said, "We completed this entire factory in just two to three years. It will provide employment to over a thousand women, and the garments produced here will be exported globally. Most importantly, all the women working here are local residents of Varanasi."

"This factory will also generate a significant number of indirect employment opportunities," he added.

The women employees and trainees were exhilarated and elated over Prime Minister's visit to the factory premises on Sunday, with many describing it as one of the most memorable moments of their lives.

Sandhya, working as operator, said that she was happy to be part of the factory, and her joy knew no bounds on seeing PM Modi in person.

Vasav Daksh mentioned that PM Modi spoke with her and inquired on how long they have been working there and whether they were satisfied with the working environment.

Anjali echoed similar sentiment, saying that face-to-face conversation with the Prime Minister was a wonderful experience, that she would cherish all her life.

Beenu Vishwakarma said that she was happy to have met PM Modi, even though she did not get chance to speak with him directly.

Seema Kanojia, who works at the factory, remarked that while she did not get an opportunity to speak with the Prime Minister, seeing him from close quarters and his visit to the premises was a significant experience.

Seema noted that their work involves sewing-related tasks.

Notably, the facility produces wide range of garments, including T-shirts, shirts, jackets, trousers, sherwanis, men's boxers, and women's leggings.

The Arvind Group, established in 1931 in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, has been a prominent name in the textile industry. It is well-known for manufacturing denim, cotton and linen fabrics, suit materials, sportswear, and specialised textiles for industrial use.