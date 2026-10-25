Gujarat: 200 NCC Cadets From 17 Directorates Prepare For 'Ekta Diwas' Parade At Statue Of Unity

MENAFN - IANS) Ekta Nagar (Gujarat), Oct 25 (IANS) Two hundred National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets representing all 17 NCC directorates across India have assembled at Ekta Nagar in Gujarat for a special camp to prepare for the National Unity Day celebrations on October 31.

The cadets are participating in the Special National Integration Camp (SNIC), which combines physical training, leadership development and cultural exchanges ahead of the annual celebrations at the Statue of Unity, built in honour of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who played a key role in India's unification.

The camp focuses on the theme of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat, with activities intended to promote national integration and strengthen bonds among cadets from different regions of the country.

The daily training schedule begins before sunrise with physical training, drill exercises and yoga to develop endurance, discipline and mental agility.

Drill practice along the Narmada riverbank forms part of the preparations for the ceremonial parade on October 31.

Alongside physical training, the cadets attend interactive workshops and lectures on leadership, ethical decision-making, public speaking and crisis management.

The sessions are intended to develop their leadership skills and prepare them to take on responsibilities as future citizens. Cultural integration is another key component of the camp.

Cadets from different parts of the country interact and exchange their regional traditions, languages, folklore and personal experiences, providing opportunities to understand India's cultural diversity.

The main focus of the ongoing camp is preparation for the Ekta Diwas parade and cultural presentations scheduled for October 31.

The cadets are training together for the event, which will feature marching contingents, national integration displays and ceremonial tributes at the Statue of Unity.

National Unity Day is observed every year on October 31 to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, India's first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister, whose role in integrating princely states after Independence earned him the title of the Iron Man of India.

The NCC cadets' participation in the celebrations is part of the preparations to showcase the discipline and collective spirit of young people from across the country.

The event at Ekta Nagar is expected to bring together ceremonial and cultural displays highlighting national unity and diversity.