Federal Tax Authority Calls On Persons Subject To E-Invoicing To Comply With The Prescribed Legal Deadlines And Avoid Administrative Penalties

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Persons subject to the e-Invoicing System with annual revenues of AED 50 million and above must appoint an Accredited Service Provider by 30 October 2026 and implement the e-Invoicing System by 1 January 2027. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Abu Dhabi, UAE – October 2026: The Federal Tax Authority (FTA) has called on Persons subject to the e-Invoicing System to comply with the legal requirements and prescribed timelines for the phased implementation of the System. The System offers numerous benefits to stakeholders by simplifying, standardising and automating invoicing processes.

The FTA stressed that a Person subject to the e-Invoicing System whose annual revenues equal or exceed AED 50 million must appoint an Accredited Service Provider no later than 30 October 2026 and implement the e-Invoicing System by 1 January 2027.

The FTA highlighted the importance of early preparation and taking the necessary steps to meet the System's implementation requirements, to avoid the administrative penalties imposed for non-compliance. It urged Persons subject to the System to complete the necessary procedures well ahead of the prescribed deadlines. It explained that several essential steps are required: selecting the appropriate Accredited Service Provider, then contracting and integrating with the service provider, and following the correct procedures on EmaraTax, the FTA's digital tax services platform.

The FTA added that a Person subject to the e-Invoicing System whose annual revenues are below AED 50 million must appoint an Accredited Service Provider no later than 31 March 2027 and implement the e-Invoicing System no later than 1 July 2027.

The FTA explained that, under the applicable legislation, an administrative penalty of AED 5,000 is imposed for each month or part thereof of delay in implementing the e-Invoicing System, including failure to appoint an Accredited Service Provider within the prescribed deadlines. This penalty is intended to promote compliance as part of the UAE's efforts to support its digital transformation in line with the highest international standards.

The FTA confirmed that the System's readiness was tested during the pilot phase, ahead of the mandatory implementation of e-Invoicing. The pilot phase focused on assessing the efficiency of integration procedures, the user experience and the readiness of the relevant parties to meet the System's requirements. The FTA also emphasised phased implementation and continuous communication with stakeholders in the government and private sectors, so that all necessary requirements are met before the deadline set for each phase.

The FTA noted that flexible implementation mechanisms and streamlined procedures have been adopted to support business continuity and help stakeholders comply with the legislation in line with best practices. In parallel, the FTA continues to organise a series of in-person awareness events across the UAE, as well as virtual sessions, with the participation of stakeholders from across the country. These events explain which categories are required to implement the System, the implementation mechanisms and conditions, how to connect to the System, and activation through EmaraTax.

The FTA held an expanded joint meeting in September 2026 in Dubai, attended by a large number of Accredited e-Invoicing Service Providers, companies and entities subject to the System, together with FTA officials and experts. The meeting provided participants with an opportunity to identify and select the appropriate Accredited Service Provider. It also provided guidance and information and explained the legal and regulatory framework and the process for joining the System. The event served as an important platform, bringing together those responsible for implementation and the Accredited Service Providers in the sector. The meeting aimed to support the successful implementation of the e-Invoicing System, which is expected to represent a significant step in strengthening compliance through secure and effective digital mechanisms.

The FTA urged Persons subject to the e-Invoicing System to review the applicable requirements, procedures, legislation and guidance related to the System, available on the FTA's website at: E-invoicing.

About Federal Tax Authority:

The Federal Tax Authority was established by Federal Decree-Law No. 13 of 2016 to help diversify the national economy and increase non-oil revenues in the UAE through the management and collection of federal taxes based on international best practices and standards, as well as to provide all means of support to enable taxpayers to comply with the tax laws and procedures. Since its inception in 2017, the FTA has been committed to cooperating with the competent authorities to establish a comprehensive and balanced system to make the UAE one of the first countries in the world to implement a fully electronic tax system that encourages voluntary compliance, with simple procedures based on the highest standards of transparency and accuracy – beginning from registration, to the submission of tax returns, to the payment of due taxes through the Authority's website: .