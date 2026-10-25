Dubai Centre For Family Businesses Concludes Visit To Leading Family Businesses In Hong Kong To Exchange Expertise On Governance And Build Business Partnerships

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)Khalid AlJarwan:“Direct engagement with family business leaders in international markets broadens knowledge and enables the exchange of practical experiences in managing change and developing businesses.” Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Dubai, UAE – The Dubai Centre for Family Businesses, which operates under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, organised a visit to Hong Kong recently for a delegation of 15 leaders and senior representatives from Dubai-based family businesses. The visit aimed to promote knowledge exchange and provide insights into international best practices in family business governance, sustainability, succession planning, and intergenerational wealth transfer. It also sought to strengthen ties and explore opportunities for cooperation between family businesses in Dubai and Hong Kong.

The programme included visits to the Hong Kong Academy for Wealth Legacy, Kee Wah Group, and Luen Thai. The engagements provided insights into approaches to preserving family legacies, developing businesses, and expanding into international markets while balancing established family values with the demands of innovation and growth.

The delegation represented some of Dubai's leading family businesses across diverse sectors, including retail, real estate, investment, logistics, hospitality, and manufacturing. The programme provided opportunities to exchange perspectives on shared challenges and opportunities, while building relationships that support business development and international expansion.

Khalid AlJarwan, Executive Vice President of Commercial and Corporate Services at Dubai Chambers, said:“Family businesses are a cornerstone of Dubai's business ecosystem, and strengthening their sustainability and competitiveness is a priority in supporting their contribution to the emirate's economic development. We are committed to enabling these businesses to benefit from international expertise to strengthen their governance frameworks, enhance succession planning, and prepare the next generation to take on leadership responsibilities while preserving and building on their family legacies.”

AlJarwan added:“Direct engagement with family business leaders in international markets broadens knowledge and enables the exchange of practical experiences in managing change and developing businesses. We continue to provide valuable opportunities that combine learning with relationship-building, helping family businesses adapt to change, explore new partnerships, and achieve sustainable growth across generations.”

The delegation began its programme with a visit to the Hong Kong Academy for Wealth Legacy, a subsidiary of Hong Kong's Financial Services Development Council. The academy focuses on promoting knowledge exchange, capacity building, and collaboration within the family office ecosystem. Discussions centred on governance, succession planning, and wealth transfer, as well as the role of family offices in preserving family legacies and ensuring their continuity.

The delegation also visited Kee Wah Group, a family business established in Hong Kong in 1938 that has grown from a local store into an international enterprise. The visit offered insights into the group's development and its experience in preserving its identity and family heritage while evolving its operations to support growth and expansion.

The delegation then visited Luen Thai, a Hong Kong-listed group specialising in apparel manufacturing and trading. The delegation explored the company's experience in developing its manufacturing operations and expanding internationally, including its approach to leveraging innovation to enhance competitiveness and business continuity.

The visits focused on strengthening connections between family business leaders and exchanging insights into preparing the next generation, preserving institutional values and reputation during leadership transitions, and exploring opportunities for partnerships, investment, and market access.

The programme forms part of the Dubai Centre for Family Businesses' ongoing efforts to expand international knowledge exchange opportunities and help family businesses strengthen their management and leadership capabilities and enhance their readiness for the future. These efforts support business continuity and reinforce the contribution of family enterprises to Dubai's economy.

The delegation also participated in the Dubai Business Forum – China, which concluded in Shenzhen, China, as well as a roundtable organised by the Dubai Business Women Council during the forum. The roundtable brought together businesswomen from Dubai and China to exchange perspectives and explore opportunities for cooperation.

Launched under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers in May 2023, the Dubai Centre for Family Businesses works to support the sustainability and growth of family businesses in Dubai through programmes and initiatives that strengthen governance, develop leadership capabilities, and promote business continuity across generations.