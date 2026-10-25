MILIPOL QATAR 2026 CLOSES WITH 96 DEALS WORTH QAR 819 MILLION AND 10% RISE IN ATTENDANCE

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Region's leading homeland security event welcomes more than 16,000 visitors as Gulf and international security leaders strengthen cooperation in Doha Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Doha, Qatar: The 16th edition of Milipol Qatar concluded on Thursday, following three days of activities at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC), which brought together official delegations, security agencies and industry from across the Gulf, the wider Middle East and beyond.

At the closing press conference, Major General Nasser bin Fahad Al Thani, Chairman of the Milipol Qatar Committee, announced that the exhibition brought together more than 270 local and international exhibitors and welcomed over 16,000 visitors, a 10% increase over the previous edition. The event also saw the signing of 96 deals worth a total of QAR 819,772,612 (approximately US$225 million). He confirmed that the next edition will be held from 31 October to 2 November 2028.

Major General Al Thani stressed the importance of closer collaboration among security institutions, the private sector and technology providers, as well as stronger international cooperation in addressing evolving security challenges, many of which are shared across the region. He highlighted the contribution of the Doha International Conference on Artificial Intelligence and Security, which provided a platform for discussions on trust, governance, sovereignty and the responsible use of technology.

He also noted that this edition featured the Al Nokhba Physical Challenge Championship, aimed at promoting physical fitness, discipline and the spirit of challenge.

Meanwhile, Karen Galstyan, Security Business Unit Director and Milipol Exhibitions Director at Comexposium, highlighted the exhibition's role in fostering professional connections and strengthening partnerships among exhibitors, decision-makers and government entities.

He described the partnership that launched Milipol Qatar three decades ago as a successful model of international security cooperation, saying:“Milipol Qatar began as a bold idea between two countries. This week, I watched that idea grow stronger than ever. A French brand and a Qatari ministry, thirty years on, still working side by side, and still raising the bar every time. When we return to Doha, the 17th edition will build on everything we have achieved here.”

Milipol Qatar 2026 was organized by the Ministry of Interior of the State of Qatar in partnership with international exhibition organizer Comexposium.

About Milipol Qatar:

Founded in 1996, Milipol Qatar is the global event for homeland security and safety in the Middle East and North Africa. The biennial industry-only event is organized by the Ministry of Interior of the State of Qatar in partnership with the French-based company Comexposium Security, acting on behalf of the GIE Milipol headed by Civipol, the cooperation implementer of the French Ministry of the Interior and Overseas.

For more than 30 years, the Milipol brand has been synonymous with high-quality international homeland security events. The brand is represented by Milipol Paris, Milipol Qatar, Milipol Asia-Pacific TechX Summit and Milipol India.