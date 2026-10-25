Thrissur: Brothers Arrested In Shocking POCSO Case Involving 14-Year-Old!

Thrissur: The police arrested three people, including two brothers and a minor boy, in a shocking crime. The accused gave MDMA to a 14-year-old girl, sexually assaulted her, and used her as a cover to smuggle hawala money. The police arrested Amal Krishna (20), a resident of Inchodi house in Kallur Bharatha, and his minor friend under the POCSO Act. The police also arrested Amal's brother, Atul Krishna (25). He faced charges for using the minor girl to extort hawala money.

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The police case reveals that the accused befriended the girl in 2023. They faked a romantic relationship with her. They made her addicted to drugs and used her for criminal activities. The complaint mentions that Amal Krishna and the minor boy trespassed into the girl's house. They raped her and stole her gold bangle, earrings, and nose ring. They also grabbed the cash that they forced her to withdraw from her mother's bank account. The survivor visited the Irinjalakuda Women's Police Station with her mother and filed the official complaint.

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The minor accused actually introduced the girl to Amal Krishna. Both of them then gave her drugs, pretended to love her, and raped her. An investigation team led by the Chalakudy DySP arrested the accused. The police produced Amal Krishna in court, and the court remanded him. The authorities sent the minor boy to a juvenile home.

The police arrested Atul Krishna in a related case. He gave drugs to the same girl, kidnapped her, and took her to Wayanad. He used her as a cover to extort hawala money. He took her to Kalpetta between January and July 2025 and used her for the hawala money racket. SI R Rajesh led the arrest based on a complaint filed at the Pudukkad police station. The police produced the accused in court, and the court remanded him.