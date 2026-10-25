Amit Shah Attacks Mallikarjun Kharge Over Indecent Remark On PM Modi

Amit Shah and BJP Leaders Condemn Kharge's Remarks

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Nitin Nabin on Sunday criticised Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge over his remark on Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an event in Patna, Bihar. Shah, referring to Kharge's "Modi Ka Baap bhi jayega" remark, accused the Congress of crossing the limits of political decorum.

In a post on X, Shah wrote,“Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has today torn apart all norms of decorum by making an indecent remark about Modi ji's father in Patna. This is not the first time that the Congress party has used abusive language against Modi ji or his family. At times, they have hurled insults at his revered mother, at times called him 'merchant of death,' and at times mocked his poverty by calling him 'chaiwala.' Under Rahul Gandhi's leadership, the Congress party keeps crossing the limits of indecency every day.”

Criticism of Congress's Political Strategy

He further claimed that repeated electoral defeats over the past 12 years had led to desperation and frustration within the Congress, leaving the party without any policy or issue and forcing it to rely on what he described as the politics of slander.“In the past 12 years, the repeated electoral defeats have bred such desperation and frustration in the Congress party that it no longer has any policy left, nor any issue; only the politics of slander remains. Having lost its public base among the people, Congress is now steadily losing its base even among its own workers,” he wrote further.

Shah also alleged that Congress, having lost its public base, was steadily losing support among its own workers. "Whenever they have made hateful comments against Modi ji or his family, the public has given Congress a resounding response every time," he added.

Nitin Nabin Labels Remarks as Ideological Bankruptcy

BJP leader Nitin Nabin also criticised Kharge over the remarks, saying the language used against the Prime Minister reflected what he described as the Congress party's ideological bankruptcy. In a post on X, Nabin wrote,“The kind of indecent and unparliamentary language used today in Patna by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge towards the country's honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji reflects the Congress party's ideological bankruptcy.”

He said Kharge's statement was not merely a personal remark but, in his view, reflected the Congress party's lack of decorum in its thinking.“There is a certain dignity to political opposition as well, but dragging the departed family members into speeches from public platforms has now become the real 'culture' of Rahul Gandhi and the entire opposition. This is not Kharge ji's personal statement, but a revelation of the entire Congress party's lack of decorum in its thinking,” he wrote further.

"When the opposition has no solid issues left to debate on the country's development, policies, and public welfare schemes, they resort to this kind of desperation and personal attacks. The people of the country are watching this indecent politics very closely and will give it a befitting reply in due time,” he added.

Context of the Controversy

Earlier, a ruckus broke out during Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge's address at the 139th birth anniversary celebration of Dr Shri Krishna Singh in Patna, Bihar, on Sunday. During the address, a person at the event reportedly said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would not go anywhere. Responding to the remark, Kharge said,“Modi ka baap bhi jayega.” He further hit out at the Prime Minister, saying PM Modi has a habit of telling lies. "PM Modi has a habit of telling lies. He had said that he would bring back black money in his first 100 days. I want to ask, where is that money?" Kharge asked. He also launched a scathing attack on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), calling for ending its ideology in the country. (ANI)

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