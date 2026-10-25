Tripura Food Minister Slams Opposition Over Allegations On Ration Aid

Minister Refutes Opposition Allegations

Tripura Food Minister Sushanta Chowdhury on Sunday dismissed opposition allegations regarding the state government's free distribution of semolina (suji), flour and sugar during the festive season, accusing Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] leaders of“hypocrisy” and fabricating claims to mislead the public. Addressing the media, Chowdhury said, "Yesterday we saw that some political figures, particularly from the CPI(M), began claiming that suji, maida, and sugar are not available anywhere in the ration shops. About 10 to 15 people holding responsible positions misled the public. They claimed they spoke with the minister and that the minister could not give an answer, whereas no one had even spoken to me on the phone. When I asked that person if they had spoken with me, they couldn't answer and sat silently."

"In some instances, they claimed they spoke with me, while in others they said they called me and I didn't pick up... This kind of hypocrisy is not proper. Political parties can criticise one another, but such criticism should be based on facts. Using someone's name to spread false information is not acceptable," he added.

Government's Welfare Record

Challenging the Opposition

Taking a direct swipe at the past Left Front government's welfare record, Chowdhury challenged the opposition to show a single instance during their multi-decade rule where such festive relief was provided to citizens. "Today, because our government is in power, we are giving these items for free. Your government was also there; did the people of the state ever get 1 kg of sugar or suji and maida for free? Can the opposition front government give an example from the past where free suji and maida were provided? To give things for free to the poor and general public, one needs the right mindset, which past governments lacked, but our government has," he remarked.

Distribution Drive Details

Setting the record straight on the distribution drive, Chowdhury said the state government had announced the distribution of 2 kg of flour, 1 kg of sugar and 500 grams of semolina per eligible ration cardholder family as part of its festive initiative. He added that this was the second time the government had introduced such a scheme since assuming office.

The minister informed that semolina and flour had already reached approximately 59 per cent of ration shops across the state, while supplies were being dispatched to the remaining outlets. He said sugar had to be procured from outside the state and had arrived two days earlier. Official distribution began on Saturday under the supervision of senior Food Department officials, including the Principal Secretary and Director.

"Already, 59 per cent of ration shops in Tripura state have received suji and maida, and the rest are on their way. As you know, sugar has to be brought from outside. The consignment of sugar arrived the day before yesterday," Chowdhury stated.

"I officially started the distribution process accompanied by the Principal Secretary of the department, the Director, and other officials, with symbolic distributions held in both urban and rural areas. Suji and maida are milled within our state. Over the next 3 to 4 days, suji and maida will be completely distributed, and within another 7 to 10 days, sugar will reach all across the state."

The distribution programme will continue throughout the festive period, covering Durga Puja, Lakshmi Puja, Kali Puja and Bhai Phonta. Providing details of the scheme, the minister stated that Tripura has approximately 9.92 lakh ration cardholder families. Semolina is being distributed to Antyodaya, Priority Group and Below Poverty Line (BPL) beneficiaries, while flour and sugar are being provided to all 9.92 lakh ration cardholder families, including those under the Above Poverty Line (APL), BPL, Priority and Antyodaya categories.

Chowdhury said the initiative involves an expenditure of approximately Rs 9 crore and thanked Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha and the Finance Minister for supporting the programme. The minister also appealed to the media to report facts accurately and urged people not to be misled by political allegations. Assuring ration cardholders who have not yet received their supplies, he said the remaining distribution would be completed within the next five to seven days. He further urged political parties to avoid creating unnecessary panic and allow the distribution process to continue smoothly.

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