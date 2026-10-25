Wayanad: Youth Arrested For Flashing Woman After Following Her On Bike! Read On

Wayanad:Police have arrested a 29-year-old man for allegedly following a woman on his motorcycle and flashing her at a deserted spot in the Vythiri area of Wayanad. The accused, V.C. Muhammad Salih, is a resident of Ambiliyanath House in Areekode, Malappuram district.

Thrissur: Brothers Arrested In Shocking POCSO Case Involving 14-Year-Old!

According to the police, the incident took place on the 11th of this month when the woman was returning home on foot from Chundel town. The accused allegedly followed her on his motorcycle as she made her way home reportedly stopped his vehicle by the roadside at an isolated location before allegedly exposing himself to the woman. The incident left the woman distressed, following which she approached the Vythiri police station and lodged a formal complaint against the accused.

Wayanad: 12-Year-Old Killed After Speeding Car Hits Children Heading To Tuition!

Acting on the complaint, Vythiri police launched an investigation to identify and trace the man. Following the investigation, officers apprehended Muhammad Salih in connection with the case. The police subsequently produced the accused before a court. After considering the case, the magistrate remanded him to custody.

The incident has once again drawn attention to concerns over women's safety in public spaces, particularly in isolated areas where women may be vulnerable to harassment while travelling alone. The prompt complaint filed by the woman enabled the police to initiate an investigation and take action against the accused. Further details regarding the investigation and the charges against the accused are awaited.