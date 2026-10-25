Tajikistan Welcomes Gulf Investments In Water, Minerals And Clean Energy

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dushanbe, Tajikistan – October 2026: Saidjon Shafizoda, Deputy Head of the Information and Press Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan, has affirmed his country's openness to Emirati and Gulf investments in water resources, mineral wealth and clean energy, highlighting Tajikistan's abundant natural resources and promising economic potential as a foundation for strategic partnerships with Gulf countries. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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In a statement to “Gulf Tourism News”, Saidjon said the Tajik government attaches great importance to strengthening economic and investment cooperation with the United Arab Emirates and other Gulf countries, while encouraging the private sector to explore opportunities in key industries. These include the development, bottling, marketing and export of water resources, as well as mineral exploration and renewable energy projects.

He explained that Tajikistan enjoys abundant water resources supplied by rivers, natural springs, snow-covered mountain peaks and glaciers. The country is also home to mineral springs, some of which possess therapeutic properties. These resources, he said, represent an important asset for economic development and offer new opportunities for regional and international cooperation.

Saidjon welcomed visits by Emirati and Gulf investors to explore the country's investment potential and discuss joint ventures in the water sector, including bottling, processing, marketing and export, in accordance with applicable laws and regulations.

He noted that Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon has made considerable efforts to raise international awareness of water-related issues. The government, he added, is keen to expand cooperation with brotherly and friendly countries and benefit from international expertise and investment to develop natural resources sustainably.

Promising Opportunities in Minerals and Technology

Regarding mineral resources, Saidjon said Tajikistan possesses a diverse range of minerals that could create investment opportunities in advanced technology industries, including sectors associated with semiconductors and electronic circuits.

He stressed that developing this sector requires substantial financial investment, technical expertise and specialised technologies, given the complexity of exploration, extraction and processing operations. Attracting investors capable of developing these resources and transforming them into value-added industries would be essential to strengthening the national economy, he added.

Hydropower: A Pillar of the Green Economy

In the energy sector, Saidjon highlighted hydropower as a cornerstone of Tajikistan's national electricity system, stating that hydropower accounts for approximately 98 per cent of the country's electricity supply.

He added that Tajikistan is placing increasing emphasis on the green economy and sustainable development, while supporting international initiatives aimed at environmental protection, combating climate change and expanding the use of clean energy sources.

Saidjon expressed his country's appreciation for the UAE's interest in water-related issues and its support for relevant international initiatives. He also affirmed Tajikistan's commitment to continued coordination and cooperation with the UAE in environmental, development and economic affairs.

He praised the role of the Tajik Embassy in the UAE in strengthening bilateral relations and expanding channels of communication with Emirati institutions, companies and investors, particularly in the water, energy, minerals and tourism sectors.

Tajikistan Seeks to Strengthen Its Tourism Presence in the Gulf

On tourism, Saidjon said Tajikistan boasts diverse natural and cultural attractions that position it to welcome more visitors from the UAE and other Gulf countries.

These include mountains, rivers, lakes and scenic landscapes, alongside a rich cultural heritage, traditional arts, music and local cuisine that reflect the identity and traditions of Tajik society.

He emphasised that security and safety are key considerations when travellers choose their destinations, noting that Tajikistan is committed to developing its tourism sector, raising awareness of its various attractions and destinations, and attracting more visitors from Gulf markets.

He also highlighted the importance of cooperation with Gulf travel and tourism companies and media organisations to promote Tajikistan's tourism potential and showcase experiences combining nature, culture and leisure, alongside competitively priced travel options.

Travel Facilitation and Tourism Promotion:

Saidjon said the Tajik government is working to facilitate travel procedures and encourage tourism, including through efforts to develop air transport and make passenger movements easier, alongside entry arrangements that vary according to travellers' nationalities and applicable regulations.

He explained that citizens of certain countries can enter Tajikistan visa-free, while nationals of other countries may benefit from electronic visas and simplified application procedures. In some cases, he added, electronic visas may be issued within four or 24 hours, depending on the procedures in place.

He stressed the importance of checking official entry requirements before travelling and expressed his hope that visitor numbers from the UAE and other Gulf countries would increase, supported by stronger connectivity and closer cooperation with tourism institutions across the region.

Saidjon invited investors and travel and tourism companies from the UAE and other Gulf countries to visit Tajikistan and explore opportunities in water resources, hydropower, minerals and tourism.

He emphasised that stronger public-private partnerships could open new avenues for economic growth and sustainable development.

Saidjon concluded by expressing Tajikistan's aspiration to enter a broader phase of cooperation with the UAE and other Gulf countries, based on encouraging investment, expanding tourism and cultural exchanges, and building partnerships that serve mutual interests and strengthen relations between Tajikistan and its regional partners.