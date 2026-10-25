Press Release: Fastercapital's AI-Based Personalized Skincare System Advances With MVP And Canadian Patent

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Summary: AI-Based Personalized Skincare System, an existing participant in FasterCapital, is reporting a series of technical and commercial milestones as it advances under ongoing... Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Toronto, Canada & Dubai, UAE

AI-Based Personalized Skincare System, an existing participant in FasterCapital, is reporting a series of technical and commercial milestones as it advances under ongoing FasterCapital support. The company has completed its MVP an AI-based skin analysis and recommendation engine filed a patent application in Canada (certificate received), and is preparing pilot collaboration models with beauty brands while discussing opportunities in MENA and China.

With ongoing support from FasterCapital through EquityPilot, the company is focused on pilot collaboration design with beauty brands and market development activities in MENA and China.

What the Startup Delivers?

The startup's MVP combines image- and data-driven skin analysis with an AI recommendation engine designed to generate personalized skincare routines and product suggestions. The team is preparing a pilot collaboration model intended to integrate the recommendation engine into brand workflows for product selection and customer-facing personalization.

Current FasterCapital Support

FasterCapital continues to provide active support in this phase, including: – milestone planning and execution follow-up to align product and commercial objectives – fundraising readiness guidance and pitch refinement for investor programs and accelerators – introductions to relevant ecosystem stakeholders in target markets – strategic prioritization and market positioning assistance during pilot design

Current Execution Priorities

The startup's ongoing priorities focus on pilot execution and partner engagement: finalizing pilot collaboration terms with beauty brands, integrating the AI recommendation engine into brand workflows for trial runs, advancing IP administration following the Canadian patent application, and deepening business-development discussions in MENA and China. The team is also pursuing multiple global accelerators and investor programs to support next-stage validation.

Leadership Comment

Hesham Zreik, Founder and CEO of FasterCapital, said:“We're pleased to continue supporting AI-Based Personalized Skincare System through EquityPilot. Our team is focused on current execution priorities, milestone tracking, and connecting the startup with relevant ecosystem stakeholders as it advances.”

About AI-Based Personalized Skincare System A

I-Based Personalized Skincare System is a Canada-based startup developing an AI-driven skin analysis and recommendation engine designed to generate personalized skincare routines and product suggestions. The company has completed an MVP and filed a Canadian patent application; it is preparing pilot collaboration models with beauty brands and pursuing market conversations in MENA and China.

About FasterCapital

FasterCapital works with founders to turn plans into disciplined execution through milestone-based support, hands-on guidance, and improved fundraising readiness. With programs including EquityPilot, FasterCapital helps startups sharpen positioning, clarify priorities, and connect with relevant ecosystem stakeholders as they grow.