Navy Chief Emphasizes Self-Reliance And Tech For Future Defence Prep

Empowering the Indian Navy Through Indigenous Innovation

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Krishna Swaminathan on Sunday emphasised the importance of building a technologically empowered, self-reliant and future-ready Indian Navy, highlighting the role of indigenous solutions and next-generation technologies in strengthening the country's maritime defence capabilities. Swaminathan described Swavlamban as the Indian Navy's flagship event for innovation, indigenisation and self-reliance, noting that the initiative has expanded significantly since its launch in July 2022.“Swavlamban is the Indian Navy's flagship event for innovation, indigenisation, and self-reliance,” he said.

He noted that the event had grown at a remarkable pace in just four editions, from around 800 participants in its first edition to nearly 3,000 in 2025. Highlighting the importance of technological innovation in defence preparedness, the Navy chief said that technologies expected to shape future battlefields were already being developed in laboratories, universities and startups across the country.“The technologies that will shape tomorrow's battlefield are being created today in laboratories, universities, and startups across the country,” he said.

Connecting Operational Requirements with Innovation

Explaining the purpose of the initiative, Swaminathan said Swavlamban sought to connect the Indian Navy's operational requirements with the capabilities of India's scientists, engineers, innovators and entrepreneurs.“At its heart, Swavlamban has a simple purpose: to connect the Indian Navy's operational requirements with the ingenuity, creativity, enterprise, and excellence of India's scientists, engineers, innovators, and entrepreneurs,” he said.

He further said that Swavlamban 2026 would take this partnership forward by creating more opportunities for Indian innovators to contribute directly to the Navy's future capabilities and India's broader journey towards self-reliance.“Swavlamban 2026 will take this partnership even further, creating more opportunities for Indian innovators to contribute directly to the Indian Navy's future capabilities and to India's larger journey towards Aatmanirbharta. The event is a reaffirmation of our national resolve to build a stronger, more secure, and technologically empowered Bharat, whose defence preparedness rests firmly on its own strength,” Swaminathan said.

Swavlamban 2026, themed Ideas to Impact, is scheduled to be held in New Delhi on October 26 and 27. The event aims to advance indigenous innovation and strengthen India's maritime defence capabilities as part of the broader vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

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