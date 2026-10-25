BJP Leader Keya Ghosh Slams Naseeruddin Shah Over SRFTI Row Remarks

BJP Leader Critiques Naseeruddin Shah

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 25 (ANI): BJP leader Keya Ghosh condemned veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah's remarks against the Bharatiya Janata Party over the student strike at the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) in Kolkata. While talking to ANI, Ghosh criticised Naseer's remarks against the BJP and questioned his political stance, highlighting the party's West Bengal victory. She said, "The words he used for the BJP, which is the world's largest political party, clearly reveal his political outlook. Everyone knows that his niece is associated with the Left movement and has contested elections twice in West Bengal. Politically, Naseeruddin Shah seems unable to accept that the BJP won in West Bengal with a substantial majority."

Ghosh further questioned the age and conduct of students protesting at SRFTI, citing offensive language allegedly written on the walls about the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister. "Coming to the SRFTI issue, these students, whose average age is around 35, occupied the Vice-Chancellor's office for two consecutive days. Some are reportedly 37 or 41 years old. Who are these students? Look at the offensive language written on the walls of SRFTI about the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister. Can students use such language?" added Ghosh.

Naseeruddin Shah's Accusations

On Saturday, veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah shared a video on his Instagram handle accusing the BJP of targeting students at the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) in Kolkata.“The BJP... after its manipulative victory in the Bengal elections, now seems all out for revenge on anyone who does not subscribe to their beliefs and their policies. The latest victims of this vendetta are the students, the aspiring filmmakers of the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute. In return for their demand for accountability from the administration, they have been served show cause notices, put under surveillance, threatened, and now have even been asked to vacate the hostels,” he said.

Shah also alleged that the government was trying to frighten future filmmakers and called for people to support the demands reportedly put forth by the students.“This BJP, not content with backing and encouraging shameless propaganda in its favour, is now hoping either to brainwash or frighten the future filmmakers of this country, and I can promise you that is not going to happen. These are the young people who in the future will tell us the truth about themselves and about our country and about the state we are in. I urge all right-minded citizens to support the demands of the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute students,” he said in the Instagram Video. of the SRFTI Controversy

The controversy erupted after a clash broke out between members of the Students' Federation of India (SFI) and the Akhil Bharatiya Grahak Panchayat during an event organised by the Grahak Panchayat at the auditorium of the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) in Kolkata on September 27. Trouble began on the campus over the event, with students questioning how outsiders could enter the college premises to organise a programme. Subsequently, a clash broke out between members of the SFI and the Akhil Bharatiya Grahak Panchayat during the event. The situation escalated on October 4 when members of the Hindu Jagaran Manch staged a march, during which stones and bottles were reportedly hurled towards students, leaving some injured.

According to Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas, six students had been rusticated and show-cause notices issued to others, alleging that disciplinary measures and threats concerning students' academic and professional futures had compounded the crisis. Responding to the incident, on October 15, the SRFTI claimed that a student had manhandled the institute's Vice-Chancellor Santosh Ajmera, while others gheraoed and abused him.“The institute and its faculty and staff have strongly condemned the attacks. While upholding the value of the democratic right of protest by students, Ajmera called the incident intimidating and unacceptable. He said that the attack was cowardly, extremely disturbing and unfortunate. He said it was an act unbecoming of students belonging to an institute of repute like SRFTI and called for the strictest action against those found guilty. He also said that the actions of a few students have disturbed peace, order and normal academic activities at the institute. He added that these students have been intimidating others not to join classes for the last eight days, and some therefore had to leave the campus for their home. Shri Ajmera said that a few students following the wrong path have negatively impacted the institutional and cultural fabric of the educational institution through their misleading and damaging activities,” the statement read.

Earlier, on October 4, the institute said that a group of persons from outside the campus gathered near the main gate of the Institute and created disturbances, which disrupted the security environment of the Institute. SRFTI said that a formal complaint regarding the incident has been filed with the concerned authorities.

On October 1, VC Santosh Ajmera called the alleged events of September 27 unfortunate and said that students are at the heart of the Institute, and their safety, dignity, well-being and academic journey remain the foremost priority. He stated that there can be no justification for violence within an educational institution. He assured students and their families of the Institute's firm commitment to their safety and well-being. The Institute also said it was extending full cooperation to the concerned authorities and following due process. All necessary measures are being taken to strengthen campus safety and security and to ensure that such an incident does not recur. (ANI)

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