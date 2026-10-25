Uttarakhand CM Dhami Inspects New Bypass Road Project In Haldwani

Uttarakhand CM Reviews Infrastructure Projects

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday inspected the construction work of the under-construction bypass road from Gola Pul to Bhimtal Road up to Amritpur. Speaking to reporters, Dhami said that the public has long demanded the road, for which the funds have been approved, given the rise in footfall in the state in recent years.

The Chief Minister said,“In the past few years, footfall in the state has increased significantly. It's a good thing for us that tourists are coming to our state, but it's also a bit challenging because we need to make the road arrangements as good as possible.”

“Those who don't have to go to Nainital can all use this road. The route will become easier for them. This will also reduce traffic pressure. Facilities will improve. This has been a long-standing demand of the people. All the funds for this have also been approved,” he added.

Healthcare Development in Pithoragarh

Earlier today, CM Dhami conducted an on-site inspection of Babu Jagjivan Ram Medical College located in Chandak, Pithoragarh, and reviewed the progress of construction works. According to a statement posted on X, during the inspection, he interacted with students to learn about their experiences and suggestions, and directed the concerned officials to complete all construction work within the stipulated timeframe with high quality. From this session, the admission process has begun for 50 seats in the college.

“With the construction of this medical college, health facilities will be strengthened in the border district of Pithoragarh, including the surrounding areas. Along with better and modern medical services being available to local citizens, youth will also get new opportunities for medical education. Our government is continuously working to deliver accessible, modern, and quality health services to every citizen of the state, especially those living in remote and border areas,” Dhami said.

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