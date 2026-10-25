Tiger Shroff's Team Denies Reports Of Actor Reacting To Mumbai Assassination Attempt

Tiger Shroff's team has shut down reports. They deny the actor reacted publicly to a recent assassination attempt in Mumbai. His representatives also warned against fake news and AI-generated content.

October 18 - that's when attackers fired multiple shots. They targeted Shroff's car in Juhu. He was returning from a football session. Shroff himself escaped mostly unhurt. But his driver, Firdous, and bystander Umesh Chauhan suffered injuries. His team's strong rebuttal now dispels pervasive rumors. It clarifies the actor's silence on the incident. A report in NDTV claimed that the actor has reacted to the attempted assasination "I am in deep shock. I do not wish to say anything right now. Who would want to carry out such a life-threatening attack on me, and why," he was reported to have said to Mumbai Police Crime Branch.

Team Denies Public Statements and Public Reaction

"Tiger Shroff has made no public statements." That's the clear message from his team, as per a report in HT. The team said, "This news is completely untrue. Tiger has not made any such statement. No such thing has happened."

Tiger's team also put out a statement after the firing attack, warning against the circulation of misinformation and AI videos.“We would like to categorically clarify that Tiger Shroff has made no statements, released no videos, and authorised no communication regarding the recent incident or any related developments,” read a part of their statement.

"It has come to our attention that several social media pages and digital platforms are circulating fabricated stories, AI-generated videos and scripted narratives, falsely attributed to Tiger. These are completely false, unauthorised and intended to mislead the public, " the statement read.

Mumbai Police Probe Continues with Key Arrests

Mumbai Police continue their investigation. They are looking into the October 18 firing incident that targeted Tiger Shroff's car. Authorities filed an FIR against three unidentified people. The brazen attack shook the city. Police have already arrested several. Accused people face severe charges, including attempted murder. Reports from police sources indicate the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the attack. This adds a new angle to the investigation.

Safety concerns are soaring. Police gather evidence. They examine CCTV footage. They trace everyone directly and indirectly responsible. The Juhu incident injured Shroff's driver, Firdous, and bystander Umesh Chauhan. It spurred a wide-ranging police operation. It also raised strong concerns. The film fraternity and public worry about the safety of prominent figures in Mumbai.