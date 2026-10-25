Commonwealth Kabaddi C'ship: Sri Lanka Extend Unbeaten Run With Win Over Uganda

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Oct 25 (IANS) Sri Lanka extended their unbeaten run to three matches with a hard-fought 36-34 victory over Uganda on the third day of the Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship (CWKC) 2026 here on Sunday, while Canada registered a dominant 74-28 win over Australia.

Canada made a strong statement in the men's Group B encounter at the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex, recording the first 70-plus score of the tournament. They secured two all-outs in the first half and added three more after the break to seal a comprehensive victory.

Anmol Thakur led Canada's attack with 18 points, while Manpreet Singh contributed 15. Divjot Singh was Australia's top performer with 11 points.

Sri Lanka faced a tougher challenge against Uganda, who used a disciplined defensive approach to keep ace raider Milinda Chathuranga in check during the early exchanges. Uganda held a three-point lead at half-time, but Sri Lanka produced a late comeback in the final 10 minutes to clinch the contest.

Chathuranga finished with 11 points, while Douglas Mulalira scored eight for Uganda.

In another men's fixture, England registered a convincing 68-18 win over Nigeria to claim their first victory of the tournament. Nigeria conceded an all-out within the opening seven minutes and struggled to recover from the early setback.

Ahrujan Ragunathan and Alvin Jaison scored 11 points each for England, whose defence restricted Nigeria to just five tackle points. England also collected 10 all-out points to complete a comfortable win.

In the women's section, Nigeria secured their maiden victory of the tournament by defeating Singapore 43-20. The contest remained closely fought in the first half, with Nigeria holding a narrow 12-11 lead at the break, before they pulled away in the second half.

Robert Moses led Nigeria's attack with 13 points, while Dennis Udeme contributed nine tackle points. Sindini Anandarajan scored 11 points for Singapore, including eight touch points.

Sri Lanka women also registered a dominant win, defeating England 65-16. They completed an all-out within the opening three minutes and established a 28-point lead in the first half, leaving England with just six points at the interval.

England failed to mount a comeback after the break, with their defence unable to register a single tackle point. Deshani led Sri Lanka's scoring with 14 points as the team secured a comprehensive victory.