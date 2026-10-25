Wang Huning Accompanies DPRK Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un On Visit To Dandong

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) On October 24, 2026, Member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) Wang Huning accompanied General Secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) and President of the State Affairs of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) Kim Jong Un on a visit to Dandong. Wang Huning conveyed General Secretary of the Central Committee of the CPC and President Xi Jinping's cordial greetings and best wishes to Kim Jong Un.

On the morning of October 24, Wang Huning greeted Kim Jong Un at the square of the Memorial Hall of the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea and accompanied him to present a flower basket to the memorial tower. The national anthems of China and the DPRK were played. To the solemn strains of the Flower-Laying Music, honor guards slowly laid the flower basket onto the platform. Kim Jong Un approached the flower basket and arranged the ribbon, which read in Korean,“The martyrs of the Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) are always remembered.” In a solemn atmosphere, all present paid silent tribute to the martyrs of the CPV. Kim Jong Un then entered the Memorial Hall of the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea, viewed the historical artifacts showcasing the bravery of the martyrs and the side-by-side fighting of Chinese and DPRK soldiers, and gifted a historical photo bearing his personal inscription to the hall.

During the meeting, Wang Huning stated that on the occasion of the 76th anniversary of the CPV's entry into the DPRK to fight in the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea, General Secretary Kim Jong Un's special trip to Dandong fully demonstrates how much the party and government of the DPRK value the China-DPRK friendship forged with blood. The visit is highly significant, as it not only carries forward the traditional friendship between China and the DPRK and consolidates the popular support for friendship, but also deepens political mutual trust and advances cooperation and development. In September last year and June this year, General Secretary Xi Jinping and General Secretary Kim Jong Un made historic mutual visits and reached a series of important common understandings, guiding the traditional friendly and cooperative relations between China and the DPRK into a new historical period. China stands ready to work with the DPRK to unswervingly implement the important consensus reached between the top leaders of the two parties and two countries, and take their common socialist cause as a bond to further develop China-DPRK relations. The opening of the New Yalu River Bridge that links China and the DPRK can be taken as an opportunity to expand personnel exchanges and trade cooperation and better benefit the two peoples. Both sides should strengthen strategic communication and collaboration to foster a peaceful and stable external environment for safeguarding their respective sovereignty, security and development.

Kim Jong Un asked Wang Huning to convey his cordial greetings and best wishes to General Secretary Xi Jinping, and wished the upcoming fifth Plenary Session of the 20th Central Committee of the CPC success. Kim Jong Un stated that he has come to Dandong on this special trip to pay tribute to the martyrs of the CPV, who sacrificed their lives to support the DPRK at a critical historical juncture, and to express the DPRK's heartfelt gratitude and eternal respect for these heroes. General Secretary Xi Jinping's historic visit to the DPRK in June this year demonstrates the high importance attached to DPRK-China relations and marks a milestone in the development of bilateral ties. This year marks the 65th anniversary of the signing of the DPRK-China Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance. Kim Jong Un thanked China for its long-term support and assistance to the DPRK's socialist cause, and said the prospects for cooperation between the two sides are very broad. The DPRK admires the remarkable development achievements scored by the Chinese people and their rightful important international standing under the leadership of General Secretary Xi Jinping. The DPRK stands ready to work with China to carry forward historical friendship, expand practical cooperation, and bring tangible benefits to the people of both countries.

On the afternoon of October 24, Wang Huning accompanied Kim Jong Un to visit a car factory in Dandong, where they inspected the production workshop and heard a briefing. When Kim Jong Un left Dandong, Wang Huning saw him off at the New Yalu River Bridge.

Wang Yi attended the event above.

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Wang Huning Accompanies DPRK Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un on Visit to Dandong News Provided By October 25, 2026, 13:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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