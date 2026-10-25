Trivandrum: Man Arrested In Chennai 11 Months After Harassing Woman On KSRTC Bus!

Thiruvananthapuram: The police arrested the accused in the KSRTC bus sexual harassment case. They caught him from Chennai after 11 months. The Vilappilsala police arrested Kanyakumari native Mashuk Muhammad Ali.

Alappuzha: Man Kills Mother-In-Law For Sheltering Estranged Wife! Read On

The incident happened last year on October 5. The woman faced harassment near Peyad on a bus going from Thiruvananthapuram to Vellarada. She recorded the bad experience on her phone and shared it on social media. The video went viral and created a huge uproar. The Vilappilsala police filed a case using her statement and the video.

Kochi: Judge's Minor Son Faces Bailable Charges After Hitting Scooterist!

But the police could not identify the man from the video easily. The cops then used cyber tools and identified the accused as Mashuk from Kanyakumari. The police issued a lookout notice but could not find him for months. He even grew a beard and moustache to hide his identity. After 11 months, the cops got a tip that he was living in Chennai. The police team then went to Chennai and took Mashuk into custody.