National Rehabilitation Centre Participates in Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s First Consultation-Liaison Psychiatry Conference
(MENAFN- Viola Communications) Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 24 October 2026: The National Rehabilitation Centre (NRC) participated as a Platinum Sponsor in Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s first Consultation-Liaison Psychiatry Conference on 24 October 2026, sharing expertise on how pharmacy services and technology can support safer, more integrated mental healthcare.
The Centre’s participation supported knowledge exchange among healthcare professionals and collaboration with specialised healthcare institutions to advance clinical practice in mental health and addiction treatment. Its sponsorship also reflected its commitment to supporting scientific events that explore innovative solutions and advanced technologies in mental healthcare.
Dr Mohammed Tashtoush, Head of Pharmacy at the National Rehabilitation Centre, delivered a presentation titled “Value-Added Pharmacy Services: Beyond Dispensing – Automation, Medication Optimization and Integrated Mental Healthcare.” He explored how automation and electronic medication management systems can strengthen medication safety, improve treatment efficiency and support continuity of care.
The presentation also examined pharmacists’ contribution to multidisciplinary healthcare teams, including their role in optimising psychiatric medication management, informing clinical decisions and improving the quality of patient care.
Yousef Altheeb Al Ketbi, Chief Executive Officer of the National Rehabilitation Centre, said, “The value of knowledge exchange lies in how we apply it to patient care. Working with Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi and other leading healthcare institutions allows us to share specialised expertise and translate advances in clinical practice into better treatment approaches. At an emirate level, these partnerships help build a shared capability to respond to the connections between mental health and addiction. Bringing expertise together across institutions supports a more coordinated healthcare system in Abu Dhabi, with the aim of providing continuity of care as patients move between services and supporting lasting recovery and successful reintegration into society.”
Dr Samya Al Mamari, Director of Medical Services Sector at the National Rehabilitation Centre, said, “Pharmaceutical services are no longer limited to dispensing medicines, but have become an essential part of treatment decision-making and follow-up of treatment effectiveness and safety. Our contribution to this conference draws on the Centre’s experience in using automation and digital systems to support that work. Combining these tools with pharmacists’ clinical expertise helps multidisciplinary teams optimise medication management and develop more coordinated treatment plans centred on each patient’s needs.
Through its participation, the National Rehabilitation Centre reaffirms its commitment to sharing its expertise in mental health and addiction treatment and strengthening collaboration between healthcare institutions. These efforts aim to translate scientific knowledge into clinical practice that improves patient safety and treatment outcomes.
The Centre’s participation supported knowledge exchange among healthcare professionals and collaboration with specialised healthcare institutions to advance clinical practice in mental health and addiction treatment. Its sponsorship also reflected its commitment to supporting scientific events that explore innovative solutions and advanced technologies in mental healthcare.
Dr Mohammed Tashtoush, Head of Pharmacy at the National Rehabilitation Centre, delivered a presentation titled “Value-Added Pharmacy Services: Beyond Dispensing – Automation, Medication Optimization and Integrated Mental Healthcare.” He explored how automation and electronic medication management systems can strengthen medication safety, improve treatment efficiency and support continuity of care.
The presentation also examined pharmacists’ contribution to multidisciplinary healthcare teams, including their role in optimising psychiatric medication management, informing clinical decisions and improving the quality of patient care.
Yousef Altheeb Al Ketbi, Chief Executive Officer of the National Rehabilitation Centre, said, “The value of knowledge exchange lies in how we apply it to patient care. Working with Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi and other leading healthcare institutions allows us to share specialised expertise and translate advances in clinical practice into better treatment approaches. At an emirate level, these partnerships help build a shared capability to respond to the connections between mental health and addiction. Bringing expertise together across institutions supports a more coordinated healthcare system in Abu Dhabi, with the aim of providing continuity of care as patients move between services and supporting lasting recovery and successful reintegration into society.”
Dr Samya Al Mamari, Director of Medical Services Sector at the National Rehabilitation Centre, said, “Pharmaceutical services are no longer limited to dispensing medicines, but have become an essential part of treatment decision-making and follow-up of treatment effectiveness and safety. Our contribution to this conference draws on the Centre’s experience in using automation and digital systems to support that work. Combining these tools with pharmacists’ clinical expertise helps multidisciplinary teams optimise medication management and develop more coordinated treatment plans centred on each patient’s needs.
Through its participation, the National Rehabilitation Centre reaffirms its commitment to sharing its expertise in mental health and addiction treatment and strengthening collaboration between healthcare institutions. These efforts aim to translate scientific knowledge into clinical practice that improves patient safety and treatment outcomes.
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