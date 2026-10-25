Markaz Participates in UK–GCC Strategic Dialogue in London, with DCEO Abdullatif Alnusif Joining Capital Markets and Investment Session
(MENAFN- TRACCS) Kuwait, 24 October 2026: Kuwait Financial Centre “Markaz” highlighted the importance of strengthening capital markets connectivity and expanding cross-border investment opportunities between the GCC and the United Kingdom during the UK–GCC Strategic Dialogue, held on 20 October 2026 at Guildhall in London. Organized by The Business Year in collaboration with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), the dialogue brought together senior policymakers, investors and business leaders to explore strategic economic partnerships and opportunities for sustainable growth.
Mr. Abdullatif Alnusif, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Markaz participated in the session titled “Finance, Capital Markets and Investments,” alongside Mr. Haitham Al Salmi, Chief Executive Officer of Muscat Stock Exchange, Abdulmohsin Almukhaizeem, Permanent President & CEO of Kuwait Investment Office, London and Edward Prince, Director of Large Corporates & International, UK Export Finance (UKEF). The panel was moderated by Ms. Zahara Choudri, Chief Economist at Economy Middle East, the discussion explored opportunities to strengthen the GCC capital markets ecosystem, enhance financial connectivity and facilitate cross-border capital flows.
Commenting on the dialogue, Mr. Alnusif said: “The GCC and the United Kingdom share longstanding investment relationships, with considerable potential to expand cooperation across capital markets and alternative investments. As investors increasingly seek diversified opportunities, greater market connectivity, regulatory transparency and strong institutional partnerships will be essential to facilitating capital flows and supporting sustainable economic growth.”
He added: “The continued development of GCC capital markets presents significant opportunities for international investors. Strengthening ties with established financial centres such as London can support greater access to investment opportunities, enhance market efficiency and encourage knowledge exchange. At Markaz, our approach is grounded in disciplined investment strategies, in-depth market research and a long-term perspective on value creation.”
The dialogue also addressed key areas shaping UK–GCC economic cooperation, including trade and investment promotion, digital economies, infrastructure development, industrial transformation and the evolving framework for cross-border trade and investment.
Markaz's engagement in the dialogue reinforced its commitment to leveraging its investment expertise during these critical times, and international relationships to contribute to capital markets development and facilitate investment opportunities between Kuwait, the GCC and global markets.
Mr. Abdullatif Alnusif, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Markaz participated in the session titled “Finance, Capital Markets and Investments,” alongside Mr. Haitham Al Salmi, Chief Executive Officer of Muscat Stock Exchange, Abdulmohsin Almukhaizeem, Permanent President & CEO of Kuwait Investment Office, London and Edward Prince, Director of Large Corporates & International, UK Export Finance (UKEF). The panel was moderated by Ms. Zahara Choudri, Chief Economist at Economy Middle East, the discussion explored opportunities to strengthen the GCC capital markets ecosystem, enhance financial connectivity and facilitate cross-border capital flows.
Commenting on the dialogue, Mr. Alnusif said: “The GCC and the United Kingdom share longstanding investment relationships, with considerable potential to expand cooperation across capital markets and alternative investments. As investors increasingly seek diversified opportunities, greater market connectivity, regulatory transparency and strong institutional partnerships will be essential to facilitating capital flows and supporting sustainable economic growth.”
He added: “The continued development of GCC capital markets presents significant opportunities for international investors. Strengthening ties with established financial centres such as London can support greater access to investment opportunities, enhance market efficiency and encourage knowledge exchange. At Markaz, our approach is grounded in disciplined investment strategies, in-depth market research and a long-term perspective on value creation.”
The dialogue also addressed key areas shaping UK–GCC economic cooperation, including trade and investment promotion, digital economies, infrastructure development, industrial transformation and the evolving framework for cross-border trade and investment.
Markaz's engagement in the dialogue reinforced its commitment to leveraging its investment expertise during these critical times, and international relationships to contribute to capital markets development and facilitate investment opportunities between Kuwait, the GCC and global markets.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment