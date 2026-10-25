Registration Opens for the 2026 Ayla Red Sea Half Marathon
(MENAFN- TRACCS) Aqaba, Jordan: Run Jordan has announced the opening of registration for the 2026 Ayla Red Sea Half Marathon, scheduled to take place in Aqaba on Friday, December 4, 2026. The event is organized in partnership with the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA), with Ayla Oasis Development Company serving as the official sponsor.
The race continues to strengthen its standing as a prominent sporting and tourism event, having received an international road race label for the second consecutive year. This recognition reflects ongoing efforts to develop the race, maintain high organizational standards, and enhance its presence among sporting events attracting runners from Jordan and abroad.
Registration is available online through the official Run Jordan website at In-person registration will also be available in Amman until December 2, 2026, and in Aqaba at the Great Arab Revolt Plaza from November 28 to December 3, 2026, daily from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
The event features three main races: the 21 km half marathon, with individual and relay categories; the 10 km race; and the Children’s Race. The half marathon will start at 7:00 a.m. from Ayla Oasis, opposite Hyatt Regency Aqaba Ayla Resort. The 10 km race will start at 9:00 a.m. from Al Farouq Street, before the golf gate at Ayla Oasis, followed by the Children’s Race at 9:30 a.m.
The Children’s Race welcomes participants in two age groups: 6–9 years and 10–14 years, encouraging children to embrace physical activity and take part in a sporting experience suited to their age groups.
The marathon continues to emphasize sustainability and inclusion by promoting environmentally responsible practices and encouraging the participation of persons with disabilities. These efforts reflect the event’s commitment to equal opportunities and community engagement. Under the slogan “Run for a Noble Cause,” the race also reflects Run Jordan’s mission to use sport as a platform for supporting humanitarian and development initiatives and creating a positive impact in the community.
Set against the Red Sea and Aqaba’s distinctive tourism attractions, the event offers participants an opportunity to combine athletic achievement with discovering the city. It also contributes to promoting sports tourism and supporting local economic and community development.
The marathon is organized by Run Jordan in partnership with ASEZA, with support from a group of sponsors and partners. These include Ayla Oasis Development Company, the main sponsor; Greater Amman Municipality and the Jordan Athletics Federation, strategic partners; Aqaba Development Corporation, the gold sponsor; KEMAPCO and the Jordan Tourism Board, silver sponsors; and Ghadeer Water, the official water sponsor.
Through the collective efforts of the organizers, sponsors, partners, and supporters, the Ayla Red Sea Half Marathon continues to bring together sport, tourism, and community engagement, while strengthening Aqaba’s position as a destination for sporting events in Jordan and the wider region.
ENDS
The race continues to strengthen its standing as a prominent sporting and tourism event, having received an international road race label for the second consecutive year. This recognition reflects ongoing efforts to develop the race, maintain high organizational standards, and enhance its presence among sporting events attracting runners from Jordan and abroad.
Registration is available online through the official Run Jordan website at In-person registration will also be available in Amman until December 2, 2026, and in Aqaba at the Great Arab Revolt Plaza from November 28 to December 3, 2026, daily from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
The event features three main races: the 21 km half marathon, with individual and relay categories; the 10 km race; and the Children’s Race. The half marathon will start at 7:00 a.m. from Ayla Oasis, opposite Hyatt Regency Aqaba Ayla Resort. The 10 km race will start at 9:00 a.m. from Al Farouq Street, before the golf gate at Ayla Oasis, followed by the Children’s Race at 9:30 a.m.
The Children’s Race welcomes participants in two age groups: 6–9 years and 10–14 years, encouraging children to embrace physical activity and take part in a sporting experience suited to their age groups.
The marathon continues to emphasize sustainability and inclusion by promoting environmentally responsible practices and encouraging the participation of persons with disabilities. These efforts reflect the event’s commitment to equal opportunities and community engagement. Under the slogan “Run for a Noble Cause,” the race also reflects Run Jordan’s mission to use sport as a platform for supporting humanitarian and development initiatives and creating a positive impact in the community.
Set against the Red Sea and Aqaba’s distinctive tourism attractions, the event offers participants an opportunity to combine athletic achievement with discovering the city. It also contributes to promoting sports tourism and supporting local economic and community development.
The marathon is organized by Run Jordan in partnership with ASEZA, with support from a group of sponsors and partners. These include Ayla Oasis Development Company, the main sponsor; Greater Amman Municipality and the Jordan Athletics Federation, strategic partners; Aqaba Development Corporation, the gold sponsor; KEMAPCO and the Jordan Tourism Board, silver sponsors; and Ghadeer Water, the official water sponsor.
Through the collective efforts of the organizers, sponsors, partners, and supporters, the Ayla Red Sea Half Marathon continues to bring together sport, tourism, and community engagement, while strengthening Aqaba’s position as a destination for sporting events in Jordan and the wider region.
ENDS
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