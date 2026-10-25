FTK EQUITY ACTION REMINDER: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Reminds Flotek Industries Investors Of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Deadline On October 26, 2026

If you purchased or acquired securities in Flotek Industries between August 3, 2026 and August 17, 2026 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).









NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Flotek Industries, Inc. ("“Flotek Industries” or the“Company”) (NYSE: FTK) and reminds investors of the October 26, 2026 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors since its founding in 1995. See .

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) that there were credible reasons to doubt the experience, organization, and financial capacity of the consortium parties for PREPA's power generation project; (2) that, as a result, there was a risk that revenue from the PREPA contract would not be realized; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On August 17, 2026, Wolfpack Research published a report alleging Flotek's "$400 million contract with the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA), accounting for ~57% of FTK's backlog, has been canceled." On this news, Flotek's stock price fell $7.17, or 20.01%, to close at $28.66 per share on August 17, 2026, on unusually heavy trading volume.

On August 18, 2026, before the market opened, the Company announced the Financial Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico voted to direct the PREPA to terminate a 10-year power generation contract in which Flotek holds project responsibilities. On this news, Flotek's stock price fell $1.64, or 5.72%, to close at $27.02 on August 18, 2026, on unusually heavy trading volume.

On August 19, 2026, before the market opened, Flotek confirmed the termination of the Puerto Rico power contract. The Company disclosed that PREPA delivered formal notice terminating the power purchase and operating agreement with the company, effective immediately. On this news, Flotek's stock price fell $1.85, or 6.85%, to close at $25.17 per share on August 19, 2026, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Flotek Industries's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the Flotek Industries class action, go to /FTK call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, on X, or on Facebook.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) for Investors Regarding the Flotek Industries Securities Class Action Lawsuit:

What is the Flotek Industries securities fraud lawsuit about?

The lawsuit alleges that Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE: FTK) and certain of its officers and directors made materially misleading statements and omissions during the Class Period concerning the company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the complaint alleges that defendants failed to disclose credible reasons to doubt the experience, organization, and financial capacity of the consortium parties involved in the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) power generation project. As a result, the lawsuit alleges there was a meaningful risk that revenue from the PREPA contract - which allegedly represented approximately 57% of Flotek's backlog - would not be realized. When a Wolfpack Research report alleged the contract had been canceled, and PREPA's termination was subsequently confirmed, Flotek's stock price declined sharply over three consecutive trading days, causing significant losses to shareholders.

Who may be eligible to participate in the lawsuit?

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE: FTK) securities between August 3, 2026 and August 17, 2026, inclusive, may be eligible to participate in this securities class action lawsuit. The class period encompasses the time during which defendants allegedly made materially misleading statements regarding the company's business and the viability of its PREPA contract. Any investor who suffered losses on their Flotek holdings during this period may have the right to seek recovery, regardless of whether they apply to serve as lead plaintiff. Participation in any potential class recovery is not limited to those who seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

What is a lead plaintiff, and how can I seek appointment?

A lead plaintiff is a court-appointed representative who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation, including making decisions about case strategy and the selection of class counsel. Any member of the proposed class who purchased Flotek Industries securities during the Class Period may move the court for appointment as lead plaintiff, but must do so no later than October 26, 2026, which is the court-ordered deadline for such motions. The lead plaintiff typically is the investor or group of investors with the largest financial interest in the litigation who also meets the adequacy requirements of the applicable securities laws. Importantly, investors are not required to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in order to be eligible to share in any recovery that may result from the lawsuit.

Why should investors contact Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP?

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP has represented investors in securities litigation for decades and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders. Investors who purchased Flotek Industries securities during the Class Period may contact the firm to discuss their legal rights, potential claims, and the lead plaintiff process at no cost or obligation.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP ( ). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at