Excellence Appliance Repair Announces West Austin Location On Bee Caves Road

Excellence Appliance Repair

Bee Caves Road location provides in-home appliance repair across West Austin and nearby communities, with clear estimates and warranty-backed repairs.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Excellence Appliance Repair announced appliance repair coverage through its West Austin location at 7035 Bee Caves Rd Ste 102, Austin, TX 78746. The location provides homeowners in Austin and nearby western communities with a dedicated phone number for in-home kitchen and laundry appliance service.The Bee Caves Road location focuses on the West Austin and Lake Travis side of the metropolitan area, including West Lake Hills, Rollingwood, Bee Cave and Lakeway. Its local contact details give homeowners a clear route to request service for household appliances, including built-in refrigeration and cooking equipment from major manufacturers.Local Appliance Repair in AustinA built-in refrigerator or cooking appliance often requires an assessment in the setting where it is installed. Excellence Appliance Repair sends technicians to the customer's home to evaluate the equipment and explain the repair options. The service covers everyday laundry and kitchen appliances as well as premium brands identified in the company's service offering.Appointments are coordinated through centralized dispatch and use 2-hour arrival windows. Insured, experienced technicians perform on-site diagnostics and provide a clear estimate before work begins. The company directly manages technician standards, service quality and customer communication, rather than relying on third-party marketplaces.Homeowners can book online through or call (512) 548-2059. Same-week availability is offered in most cases, subject to scheduling. When the required parts are available, a repair may be completed during the first visit. If additional parts are needed, the company coordinates a return appointment to complete the work.Pricing and WarrantyExcellence Appliance Repair charges a flat diagnostic service-call fee, which is waived when the customer proceeds with the repair. The on-site assessment and estimate give the homeowner an opportunity to understand the recommended work before approving it.Completed repairs carry a 3-month warranty on parts and labor, including free recall visits if the same issue reoccurs during the warranty period. The company accepts credit cards, cash, check and digital payments. Services are performed at the customer's home; appliance drop-offs and phone-based troubleshooting are not offered.Service Areas for Appliance Repair in AustinThe location serves the following communities:Austin, West Lake Hills, Rollingwood, Bee Cave, Lakeway, Lost Creek, Barton Creek, Hudson Bend, Oak Hill, Barton Hills, Zilker, South Lamar, Old West Austin, Allandale, Northwest Hills, Downtown Austin.Residents in these areas can contact the location to discuss the appliance type, describe the issue and request an appointment. Scheduling is coordinated for the customer's address, with an arrival window provided for the visit.Appliance Repair Services OfferedThe company diagnoses and repairs major residential appliance types, including:. Refrigerator repair. Freezer repair. Ice maker repair. Wine cooler repair. Washing machine repair. Dryer repair. Dishwasher repair. Oven repair. Range repair. Cooktop repair. Microwave repair. Appliance installationBrands ServicedExcellence Appliance Repair services major appliance brands, including Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, GE, Maytag, KitchenAid, Frigidaire, Bosch, Kenmore, Electrolux, Thermador, JennAir, Viking, Miele, Sub-Zero and Speed Queen. Technicians use professional-grade tools and replacement parts appropriate to the equipment being serviced.About Excellence Appliance RepairExcellence Appliance Repair provides in-home diagnosis and repair of major household appliances. The company focuses on coordinated scheduling, transparent estimates and warranty-backed service. Its Austin location provides the local contact information below for appointment requests and service inquiries.Excellence Appliance Repair7035 Bee Caves Rd Ste 102, Austin, TX 78746Phone: (512) 548-2059Website:Google Maps:Hours: 7:00 AM – 10:00 PM, seven days a week

Dmytro Shcherbyna

Excellence Appliance Repair

+1 (512) 548-2059

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Excellence Appliance Repair Announces West Austin Location on Bee Caves Road News Provided By Excellence Appliance Repair October 25, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Electronics Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



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