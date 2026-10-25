Drugs Valued At Rs 1.40 Crore Seized In Nagpur, 5 Held

MENAFN - IANS) Nagpur, Oct 25 (IANS) In continuation of the crackdown against drug trafficking in Maharashtra's Nagpur, police have taken five individuals into custody and seized a Mephedrone powder-like substance, with a market value of around Rs 1.40 crore, officials said on Sunday.

According to an official statement, three of the accused are still absconding.

The action took place in the jurisdiction of Beltarodi Police Station in Nagpur city, where the Crime Branch Unit No. 5 seized MD (Mephedrone) powder valued at Rs 1,40,50,000.

According to officials, the raid was conducted at a residential flat on the third floor of Vijaya Apartment near Bharat Petrol Pump on Ring Road in the Narendra Nagar area.

During the operation, five individuals were taken into custody, and goods worth a total of Rs 1,54,50,700 were seized.

Acting on a tip-off, police carried out the raid and recovered one kg and 405 grams of MD-like powder, six mobile phones, a Hyundai Verna car, four two-wheelers, an electronic weighing scale, a bag and cash amounting to Rs 3,44,700

The individuals who have been taken into custody have been identified as Aniket Bihare, Shubham Narwariya, Krishna Verma, Toofan Singh Sisodiya, and Rahul Gond.

Police are continuing their search for three absconding accused, including Vishal alias Phalli Gupta.

A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Beltarodi Police Station, and further investigation is underway.

Last month, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence's (DRI) Nagpur Regional Unit of the Mumbai Zone dismantled an inter-state drug trafficking syndicate and seized 1.312 kg of amphetamine valued at approximately Rs 1.05 crore in the illicit market.

Acting on specific intelligence, DRI officers intercepted a woman passenger travelling on the Hazrat Nizamuddin- KSR Bengaluru Rajdhani Express (train No. 22692) at the Nagpur Railway Station on September 27, on suspicion that she was carrying narcotic substances in her luggage.

The officers boarded the train at Nagpur and conducted a detailed examination of her luggage. During the search, they found a concealed compartment created behind the inner fabric lining of the suitcase. The compartment, made of hard cardboard, contained two packages wrapped and concealed in blue-coloured carbon paper.

The substance was tested using a field drug-testing kit and indicated a positive result for amphetamine.